22°
News

Knocked back Jetty high-rise development could proceed to court

8th May 2017 11:00 AM
HIGH DENSITY: Robert Shone Constructions proposed apartment block development in Camperdown St.
HIGH DENSITY: Robert Shone Constructions proposed apartment block development in Camperdown St. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE developer behind a proposed high-rise apartment block at the Coffs Harbour Jetty has expressed his disappointment that Coffs Harbour City Council has knocked back his seven-unit development.

Local builder Robert Shone had proposed to demolish an existing single storey home at 31 Camperdown St to erect an apartment complex, but the council voted against the development application.

Surrounding residents had opposed the development citing that the apartments were not in keeping with the Coffs Harbour Local Environment Plan in respect of building height and that they were inconsistent with the Coffs Harbour Development Control Plan.

Another major point of objection for the surrounding residents was the impact the apartment block would have on their existing harbour views.

The existing home at 31 Camperdown St, the proposed site for the $3 million multi-apartment block.
The existing home at 31 Camperdown St, the proposed site for the $3 million multi-apartment block. Google Streetview

In a close council vote, Cr Sally Townley and Cr Tegan Swan supported a motion to oppose the development and invite Mr Shone to consider submitting a revised development applications allowing for greater view sharing.

The motion was supported by Mayor Denise Knight and councillors Jan Strom, Tegan Swan and Sally Townley.

Voting against that motion were Crs Michael Adendorff, George Cecato and Keith Rhoades, while Cr Paul Amos was absent from the chamber after declaring an interest.

Since the DA was not supported by the council, Mr Shone said after an initial meeting with council staff, he followed through on advice to meet and mediate with the objecting residents and to engage a consultant, former Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve Sawtell, to conduct a length report to the impacts of the development.

"Our plans and documents had been made available to our opponents from the start and never once did we receive any comment as it soon became apparent that they wanted nothing to be built,” Mr Shone said.

residents concerned about six storey development at Jetty in camperdown street.. 02 FEB 2016
residents concerned about six storey development at Jetty in camperdown street.. 02 FEB 2016 Trevor Veale

"Our DA was rejected on a motion by Councillor Townley on the grounds that it didn't comply with the LEP despite council's town planning department recommending it for approval and that it complies with the LEP and the intent of the LEP and the DCP.

"Even our opponents architect consultant stated that it is 'generally consistent with council's Development Control Plan 2015.

"We have followed all proper procedures from the beginning including checking first with council on what can be built within the current zoning, meeting with the town planners during preparation of plans, eight months of thorough assessment by the town planning department

"Apparently, we are to be invited to submit another DA having 'due regard for view sharing'.

"Not only do we comply with the LEP and the intent of the LEP and the DCP regarding view sharing we have not designed to the extent that the LEP allows, explicitly to provide additional view sharing corridors.

A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.
A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Contributed

Mr Shone questioned the outcome if he decided to review the development application "would we be approved on all counts by the council's town planning department only to be rejected on the whim of the mayor and Cr Townley.”

"The meeting was advised that in the opinion of Cr Rhoades council had no chance of winning in the Land and Environment Court and the legal opinion of Cr Adendorff to the same effect.

"We have no wish to waste our money and that of ratepayers to go to court, but what choice do we have, hopefully there it will be decided on planning and proper procedures and not the emotion of a few,” Mr Shone said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  camperdown st coffs harbour city council coffs harbour jetty high rise development

Coffs Comets forced to chase phantom on field

Coffs Comets forced to chase phantom on field

TRYING to hold onto a tight four-point lead, the Coffs Harbour Comets were dished a hard lesson.

Tinder attack: 'Oh my god, he's actually stabbing me'

Angela Jay talks about her near-death ordeal. Picture: Channel 7

ANGELA Jay has revealed her tale of survival.

Local reserves are not party venues

"Summer is peaceful walks along beautiful coastlines." Shot on iPhone at Look At Me Now headland - User Contributed

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Health is the key for working mums

Kirsten Jackson-Baldwin and Leah Daniels from Nourished Earth.

Working mums focus on health in new Coffs Coast business venture

Local Partners

$2.7 million guarantees 15 hours of pre-school a week

The Federal Government has put up $2.7 million that will ensure at least 15 hours of pre-school education a child says a North Coast MP.

Welcome addition to local hospital

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: The new cafe will provide an important service for visitors spending long periods of time with a loved one or friend in hospital.

Much-needed cafe under construction.

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

ITALY’S Francesco Gabbani and his back-up dancing gorilla are odds on to win this year’s Eurovision. Here are some of this year’s weird and wacky entrants

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

Inside Barack’s sex-filled relationships before Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2008.

From passionate sex to love letters, Obama's early life revealed

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

Where has Kanye gone?

His fans were devastated

&quot;Kasuari&quot; fronting Beach Reserve...

Villa 69 Aanuka Beach Resort, Firman Drive, Coffs Harbour...

House 3 3 3 $740,000 ...

"Kasuari" This beachfront beach house is located within Aanuka Beach Resort on the beautiful Coffs Coast. "Kasuari" represents an amazing investment opportunity...

Executive Bonville residence...

121 North Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 2 $859,000 ...

This elegantly appointed home is nestled in a beautiful bushland enclave and embraced by private gardens with a sealed driveway lined with pencil pines. Cleverly...

Great Alternative to Unit Living

1/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $256,000

Located in beachside Korora, on Coffs Harbour's northern beaches, this pet friendly freestanding 2 bedroom villa is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to...

Affordable Diggers Beach...

42 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $525,000 ...

New to the market and located in beautiful Diggers Beach this three bedroom, contemporary home offers vibrant feature walls, large north facing entertaining deck...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000 ...

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $419,000 ...

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Woolgoolga headland home set to break record

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

Luxury home hits the market hoping to set a new suburb record

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Stunning Woolgoolga headland position

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

A home without equal

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!