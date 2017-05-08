Knocked back Jetty high-rise development could proceed to court

THE developer behind a proposed high-rise apartment block at the Coffs Harbour Jetty has expressed his disappointment that Coffs Harbour City Council has knocked back his seven-unit development.

Local builder Robert Shone had proposed to demolish an existing single storey home at 31 Camperdown St to erect an apartment complex, but the council voted against the development application.

Surrounding residents had opposed the development citing that the apartments were not in keeping with the Coffs Harbour Local Environment Plan in respect of building height and that they were inconsistent with the Coffs Harbour Development Control Plan.

Another major point of objection for the surrounding residents was the impact the apartment block would have on their existing harbour views.

The existing home at 31 Camperdown St, the proposed site for the $3 million multi-apartment block. Google Streetview

In a close council vote, Cr Sally Townley and Cr Tegan Swan supported a motion to oppose the development and invite Mr Shone to consider submitting a revised development applications allowing for greater view sharing.

The motion was supported by Mayor Denise Knight and councillors Jan Strom, Tegan Swan and Sally Townley.

Voting against that motion were Crs Michael Adendorff, George Cecato and Keith Rhoades, while Cr Paul Amos was absent from the chamber after declaring an interest.

Since the DA was not supported by the council, Mr Shone said after an initial meeting with council staff, he followed through on advice to meet and mediate with the objecting residents and to engage a consultant, former Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve Sawtell, to conduct a length report to the impacts of the development.

"Our plans and documents had been made available to our opponents from the start and never once did we receive any comment as it soon became apparent that they wanted nothing to be built,” Mr Shone said.

residents concerned about six storey development at Jetty in camperdown street.. 02 FEB 2016 Trevor Veale

"Our DA was rejected on a motion by Councillor Townley on the grounds that it didn't comply with the LEP despite council's town planning department recommending it for approval and that it complies with the LEP and the intent of the LEP and the DCP.

"Even our opponents architect consultant stated that it is 'generally consistent with council's Development Control Plan 2015.

"We have followed all proper procedures from the beginning including checking first with council on what can be built within the current zoning, meeting with the town planners during preparation of plans, eight months of thorough assessment by the town planning department

"Apparently, we are to be invited to submit another DA having 'due regard for view sharing'.

"Not only do we comply with the LEP and the intent of the LEP and the DCP regarding view sharing we have not designed to the extent that the LEP allows, explicitly to provide additional view sharing corridors.

A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Contributed

Mr Shone questioned the outcome if he decided to review the development application "would we be approved on all counts by the council's town planning department only to be rejected on the whim of the mayor and Cr Townley.”

"The meeting was advised that in the opinion of Cr Rhoades council had no chance of winning in the Land and Environment Court and the legal opinion of Cr Adendorff to the same effect.

"We have no wish to waste our money and that of ratepayers to go to court, but what choice do we have, hopefully there it will be decided on planning and proper procedures and not the emotion of a few,” Mr Shone said.