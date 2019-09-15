Knives found in car after pursuit from Boambee to Grafton

LONG PURSUIT: Police engaged in a chase from Boambee to north of Grafton this morning.

COFFS Clarence Police have been led on a long pursuit up the Pacific Highway with the car they were chasing registering speeds of 185km/h.

Police were notified of a green Mitsubishi Lancer which had allegedly stolen fuel from the BP service station at Valla around 6.50am this morning.

At 7.05am police detected the car travelling north along the Pacific Highway near Bonville at 140km/h without registration plates.

The police initiated a pursuit, though had to terminate it near West High St in Coffs Harbour for safety reasons.

The Mitsubishi was then detected at Moonee Beach travelling 185km/h up the highway, with police engaging in another pursuit.

The Lancer went over road spikes at Halfway Creek which blew two of its tyres.

The car had slowed down to about 110km/h when it arrived at South Grafton. It initially turned onto the Gwydir Highway for a short distance before turning around and getting back on the Pacific Highway.

The pursuit continued north before another set of road spikes near the Swan Creek Bridge slowed the vehicle down to 20km/h before the driver pulled over.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Brisbane man and located two knives in the Lancer during a search.

The man was charged with two counts of police pursuit, two counts of not stop, two counts of speeds in excess of 45km/h over the limit and obtain a financial advantage by deception.

He was refused bail and will appear in Grafton Court tomorrow morning.