One dead, several injured in Paris knife rampage

A man has been shot dead after stabbing people in pairs. Picture: AP

A KNIFEMAN went on the rampage in central Paris tonight, killing one innocent pedestrian and injuring several more, before being killed himself.

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant stabbed one person to death and injured four in the centre of Paris before being shot dead by police.

"A person attacked five people in the second district of Paris. Police intervened immediately," Pierre Gaudin, a senior official at the Paris prefecture, told reporters.

"The individual died. Another person, seriously injured (by the attacked) died from their injuries."

Police added that of the four others injured in the rampage, two are suffering serious injuries.

The identity of the attack suspect and reason for the attack are unclear.

Police officers secure the area after a knife attack in central Paris. Picture: AP

The Sun reports that journalist Charles Pellegrin, an eyewitness, said: "I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife.

"Once back inside we heard sirens and two gun shots.

"I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multiple people at random."

Another eyewitness Fiona Zanetti tweeted: "I was in a restaurant rue saint Augustin in the 2eme arrondissement, crowd panic, blood, a guy with a knife in the streets and people screaming, avoid the area if you can."

French authorities are denouncing the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the alleged attacker was "neutralised" by police and has praised the "cool and quick reaction" of the officers.

Police have set up a perimeter and say the situation is under control.

A judicial source said authorities were looking into whether the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office should be handling the case.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

Two people are dead, including the attacker, and several are injured. Picture: AP

