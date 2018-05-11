Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were alerted to a woman, armed with a knife, breaking into a property on Arthur Rd at Corndale about 2.30pm.
Police were alerted to a woman, armed with a knife, breaking into a property on Arthur Rd at Corndale about 2.30pm. Northern Star
News

Knife-wielding woman charged over break-in

11th May 2018 5:56 AM

POLICE have charged a woman who allegedly broke into a home near Lismore, threatened a man with a knife and stole a number of items.

About 2.30pm on Wednesday a woman, allegedly armed with a knife, broke into a property in Arthur Road at Corndale, about 17km north of Lismore.

The woman threatened a man inside before stealing personal property and fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, a 34-year-old woman was arrested on Strongs Road, Corndale, about 5pm yesterday.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, armed with intent, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, breach of bail, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

She was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Related Items

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Crossing Earl - 'it ain't easy'

    premium_icon Crossing Earl - 'it ain't easy'

    News VIDEO: Legally blind pedestrian finds crossing a busy CBD intersection a dangerous situation.

    Local events raise funds for local community groups

    Local events raise funds for local community groups

    Community Ocean swim and triathlon raises more than $30,000 for local groups.

    Rally Australia a bucket-list chance for Aussie crews

    Rally Australia a bucket-list chance for Aussie crews

    Motor Sports Competitors from all levels of the sport urged to be part of Rally.

    Motorcyclist lucky to be alive

    premium_icon Motorcyclist lucky to be alive

    News Quick thinking by a motorcyclist probably saved his life.

    Local Partners