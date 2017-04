A GROUP of balaclava wearing thieves fled the Toormina Hotel after taking more than $30,000 in a late night armed robbery.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, four men alleged to be carrying knives entered the Minorca Place premises threatening staff and the remaining patrons.

The offenders then reportedly ordered staff to hand over money demanding to be taken to a safe.

It's believed one of the thieves held a knife to a female patron's throat while the robbery was executed.