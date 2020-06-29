Knife-wielding man on popular walking track

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was approached in Coffs Harbour.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was approached in Coffs Harbour.

POLICE are appealing for assistance after an incident yesterday in which a woman was approached by an unknown man.

Police say about 8.45am yesterday (Sunday, June 28), a 32-year-old woman was dropped off at the Coffs Harbour Jetty then walked north along the walking track towards Coffs Creek, before turning back and heading south again.

About an hour later, she was halfway along the walking track when she was approached by a man armed with a knife who demanded she leave with him.

The woman was able to run from the man, towards a carpark on Marina Drive, where she alerted police.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended shortly after and commenced inquiries.

The man is described as being of Asian appearance, aged in his mid-20s, between 162-165cm tall, with an average build, clean shaven and dark hair. He was wearing a navy coloured hooded jumper.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or who may have information which could assist investigators is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.