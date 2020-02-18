Menu
Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV
Crime

GRAPHIC: Knife lodged in man’s stomach after public stabbing

by Jessica McSweeney
18th Feb 2020 6:34 PM
A MAN has been taken to hospital with a knife lodged in his stomach after a stabbing at Brookvale in Sydney's Northern Beaches early this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2pm, with police told the man was stabbed near the busy Westfield Warringah Mall.

A man has been rushed to hospital with a knife embedded in his stomach after reportedly being stabbed in Brookvale. Picture: TNV
The man, aged in his 20s, had what appeared to be a kitchen knife stuck in his stomach.

Paramedics treated the man at a garage next to the Warringah Medical Centre.

Police are investigating the stabbing and have yet to establish a crime scene or make any arrests.

