'Knife collector' busted with weapons, drugs in pokie room

David John Ordelman told police he was a knife collector when he was busted with knives, drugs and a syringe at a pub.

David John Ordelman told police he was a knife collector when he was busted with knives, drugs and a syringe at a pub. Contributed

A POKIE room "drug deal" was called in to police and a man caught with nearly one kilogram of marijuana, a syringe and multiple knives he told police he "forgot" about.

David John Ordelman, 53, told Beerwah police he was a "knife collector" when they found three knives and four bags of marijuana weighing 800g in his bag last month.

Police prosecutor David Bradley told Caloundra Magistrates Court police were called to Beerwah Hotel by staff who said they witnessed Ordelman "conducting a drug deal".

Ordelman was charged with one count each of drug and knife possession, and failing to take reasonable car in disposing a needle.

Senior Sergeant Bradley said police also found a syringe of what "appeared to be blood" in his bag.

"He said he forgot about the needle," Snr Sgt Bradley said.

Ordelman's defence lawyer Rachel Holland said he was a "knife collector".

"One has a sentimental value to him... his grandad's knife was on his keyring," she said.

"So that's what you do, you take them to the pub," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist replied.

Ordelman's criminal history was littered with drug offending and Mr Stjernqvist said he was an "occupational hazard".

"That's the only reason you come to court," he said.

"I think you'll be back."

Mr Stjernqvist allowed the seized knives be returned and Ordelman was fined $800.

A conviction was recorded.