Kmart’s virtual queue mocked by users

Retail chain Kmart is trialling a new online shopping feature in Australia whereby customers must wait in a virtual queue before even browsing the site.

But the new system has attracted ridicule online from some shoppers claiming it was poorly designed.

The new system means when logging on to the Kmart website, an online customer is given a window in the virtual queue.

In this window they receive a number with the length of the expected wait.

On Twitter, Liam Whan posted a message saying "Australian Kmart customers don't fall for this nonsense".

He claimed that if Kmart Australia's website could not serve the number of Australians it had "nothing to do with COVID-19" and the site could be "horrifically engineered".

Liam went on to say: "They are so tight they won't pay to scale their infrastructure. There are companies all around the world *streaming video* over the web without delay during COVID-19, and Kmart is trying to tell us that the virus is the reason their site sucks."

Another user under the handle techAU said: "Just went to Kmart Australia's website and got put in a virtual waitroom. What sweet hell is this.

"If you're a system admin. scale out your infrastructure rather than building this crap."

David@TechDesignau posted: "Someone tell @Kmart_Australia this is not how you internet."

Lucy_in_the_Sky_with_Diamonds said: "Social distancing in Kmart website, yo!" with crying with laughter emojis.

This week two workers at Kmart tested positive to coronavirus.

Kmart at Chadstone in Melbourne's southeast confirmed the two cases on Tuesday before closing its doors for thorough cleaning.

A Kmart spokesperson said the two casual staff last worked at the store on Saturday, March 28.

The positive diagnoses came after two workers at a Melbourne Coles supermarket also tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday.

The two new cases bring the total number of known cases at major retailers to five.

