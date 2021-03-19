Kmart’s sellout $49 sleep ‘cure’ is back

Kmart has brought back its weighted blanket in a new colour. Picture: Instagram@bargain_homewares

As the weather gets cooler the thought of cosying up under a blanket is more appealing than ever.

Which is why it's perfect timing that Kmart has brought back its hugely popular weighted blanket in a new light grey colour. Previously the blanket was available in a charcoal grey.

For the uninitiated, weighted blankets are a sleep aid designed to ease anxiety and help users get to sleep by acting as a 'hug'.

While some weighted blankets can cost up to $339, Kmart's version is one of the cheapest on the market at $49.

Weighing 7kg thanks to its polyester and silicate beads filling, the blanket is suitable for people who weigh between 65-85kg.

@bargain_homewares posted about the weighted blanket on Instagram yesterday, prompting an excited reaction from her followers.

Others have raved about the blanket on Facebook, with one mum posting in the Kmart Homes, Ideas and Hacks Australia group last month that she had bought one for her son and he "loves it".

Kmart's weighted blanket is a bargain compared to other brands, with Neptune Blankets' version costing $249 and Calming Blankets' product costing $299.

But it's not the only retailer to have budget versions of the sleep aid, with Aldi pricing its offering at $89.99 as part of its Special Buys, selling out in minutes.

Coles has also come out with its own $79 version - which weighed 6.5kg - which was snapped up by customers.

While those who've tried the blankets swear by them, scientists have warned that concrete evidence that they work is "unfortunately lacking".

"There are no reputable scientific studies to back up the claims, said Dr Cristina Cusin, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

"A randomised clinical trial to test the blankets would be very difficult. A blind comparison is impossible because people can automatically tell if the blanket is heavy or not."

Originally published as Kmart's sellout $49 sleep 'cure' is back