Kmart’s ‘secret’ product leaked on FB

Kmart's $29 pie maker has undoubtedly become one of the most popular home cooking appliance in the country with thousands attesting to its brilliance.

But things are rumoured to be set to get even better for fans of the nifty device, according to a mum who claims to be in the know.

In the Facebook group Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia, a member said the retail giant had alerted them to the fact it's bringing out a new version of the device - one big enough to feed a family.

Kmart’s pie maker is just $29 and a massive hit with home cooks. Picture: Kmart

"Kmart has advised me via email that their family size pie maker (the large family pie with just 1 large hole) for $29 is due in stores this September," the mother said.

Understandably, the "secret" caused excitement among fans, with many revealing what they're planning on creating in the appliance.

"I'm so ready!!!" one person commented in response to Kmart's announcement.

"Giant custard tart come at me …" said another.

"Hope they are going to be well prepared for the rush of crazy pie maker people," a third added.

The giant retailer is believed to be releasing a family-sized pie maker to rival Aldi’s version (pictured) in the next couple of months. Picture: Aldi

The post attracted more than 800 reactions and over 200 comments.

The pie maker became so popular in Australia it spawned the Kmart Pie Maker Facebook group, which has jumped from 75,000 members in March, to now boasting 137,500.

Rachel, from popular Instagram account @thekmartmumma, is a proud owner of a Kmart pie maker and said she used it regularly to feed her family.

"I made meat pies and jam and Nutella doughnuts which were amazing," Rachel said.

"They taste heaps better than store-bought ones because they are fresh and homemade."

Aldi recently came out with their family size pie maker which costs $34.99, but if the Kmart rumours are true, its version is $6 cheaper.

News.com.au has contacted Kmart for confirmation.