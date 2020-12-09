Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Kmart urgently recalls popular item

by Shireen Khalil
9th Dec 2020 9:01 AM

 

Kmart has recalled a popular Christmas decoration over fears it could pose a risk to native flora and fauns in Australia and New Zealand.

The major retailer pulled its Half Wicker Wreath with Berries from shelves both in-store and online following the biosecurity risk.

The product, which features foliage and berries, has been available in Kmart stores from September 26 to December 7, 2020 and customers who bought the decoration have been urged to stop using it, amid fears it might contain unwanted organisms that could affect plants native to Australia and New Zealand.

 

Kmart recalls Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item. Picture: Supplied
Kmart recalls Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item. Picture: Supplied

Shoppers have been told to return it to stores "immediately" for a full refund.

"The treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective and it may contain unwanted organisms that could affect plants native to the country," the Product Recalls website said.

the item is no longer available amid fears it could pose a risk to native flora and fauns in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Kmart
the item is no longer available amid fears it could pose a risk to native flora and fauns in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Kmart

"The product could potentially pose a risk to native flora.

"Customers should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund."

For more information, customers have been asked to call Kmart's customer service centre on 1800 124 125 or visit its website.

 

Originally published as Kmart urgently recalls popular item

More Stories

christmas editors picks kmart product recall shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content NSW’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat More instant Lotto millionaires were created in the NSW than any other region of Australia. See where Aussies are winning big and how to grab a golden ticket.

        Will multimillion dollar upgrade be given the green light?

        Premium Content Will multimillion dollar upgrade be given the green light?

        News One resident labelled it an ‘accident waiting to happen’

        WATCH: Incredible drone tech to combat shark attacks

        Premium Content WATCH: Incredible drone tech to combat shark attacks

        Surfing Surfer surveillance close to reality following North Coast tragedies

        Former teacher to be sentenced for child sex offence

        Premium Content Former teacher to be sentenced for child sex offence

        Crime He was arrested by detectives at Coffs earlier this year.