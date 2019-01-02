Warning about popular Kmart toy

KMART has pulled a popular children's toy from shelves following reports that it could unexpectedly go up in flames.

Multiple parents have taken to social media to warn others against using the remote-controlled quid bike, claiming parts of the toy can become overheated when charging and melt or even catch fire.

The 2.4Ghz ATV Madness has been removed from shelves while Kmart investigates the issue, however a full recall has not been put in place.

Like many parents, Ms Solly had bought the remote controlled bike as a Christmas present for her child. Picture: Samantha Solly

Adelaide mother, Samantha Solly, posted a picture of the bike and melted charging cable to her Facebook page.

She had bought the toy for her four-year-old son for Christmas but she claimed as the toy was charging it caught on fire.

"WARNING! If anyone has bought this ATV from Kmart, be very careful. We have had our charger catch on fire. LUCKY it was caught early," Ms Solly wrote.

"SHARE to let families know."

Multiple people have shared photos of melted charging ports. Picture: Samantha Solly

And it isn't just Ms Solly that has had a dangerous encounter with the popular toy, another woman posted to a Kmart Mums Facebook page with a similar complaint.

According to the post her son also received the toy quad bike for Christmas and it caught on fire while it was charging.

She said if they hadn't noticed when they did the whole house would have burned down.

"We just brought it back to Kmart and were the third customer this morning with the same complaint," the post read.

"Please share as I would hate for someone's house to burn down because of it."

One mum said the malfunctioning toy could have burnt down her house if the fire wasn't noticed. Picture: Kmart Mums

Karrissa Opie also bought the toy as a gift for Christmas but after seeing a Facebook post about the charging cable catching fire she decided to contact Kmart herself.

Ms Opie claimed a manager of the store told her not to leave her child with it "as there have been reports of fires and this car is very dangerous".

"I am taking it back tomorrow for a refund, please if you have this remote control car, do not charge it, take it back, no receipt needed," she wrote alongside a picture of the toy.

One mum claims she was told to return the toy to Kmart because it could potentially be dangerous. Picture: Karrissa Opie

Kmart made the decision last week to stop selling the toy following the increasing number of bad reports.

"At Kmart, we take the quality and safety of our products very seriously, which is why we made the decision to withdraw the remote control quad bike from sale, pending investigation from our quality team," a spokeswoman told ABC.

"Kmart is committed to product and customer safety and we are working as quickly as possible to review and test this product."

Anyone who has experienced problems with this product is urged to contact the customer service team on 1800 124 125.