Kmart keeping Coffs Coast in suspense

Shoppers will have to be content with only one Kmart store on the Coffs Coast for a little longer. Trevor Veale

IF YOU want a Kmart Christmas on the Coffs Coast, you'll need to visit Toormina Gardens.

While the Christmas baubles, trees and decorations are on the shelves in Toormina, the city centre store won't be open in time for holiday shopping.

Santa's construction "elves” have been busy upstairs at Coffs Central and building work is progressing, but it is anticipated the new Kmart store will not open until 2018.

Gowings, which is redeveloping Coffs Central shopping centre, advised retailers in September of delays indicating March as an expected completion date for the budget retail giant.

Kmart is yet to give an exact opening date.

"Kmart Coffs Harbour opening is planned for early next year with a formal announcement to be made closer to the date,” said Natalie Rixon of Kmart Corporate.

The positions vacant notice which went out in August, calling for 90 local staff members for the new store, received a huge response.

"Our team member recruitment is now complete and team members will begin training three months from opening and stock will start to be filled a month out from opening,” Ms Rixon said.

As a brand, Kmart has proved to be the master of reinvention. Once considered a bit cheap and even a bit daggy, this retailer is now #happening and considered great value for money with the perfect mix of basic and on-trend merchandise.

Streamlining their stores, and the number of brands stocked, Kmart has come out on top because they have been listening to the people who matter most; their customers. And these customers have been talking and sharing on social media.

Facebook pages like Kmart Mums Australia and Kmart Inspired Homes have people sharing tips and hacks on Kmart products. On Instagram hashtags such as #Kmartstyling and #Kmartlove generate a lot interest which has translated in strong sales.

Whether it is March or beyond for Kmart on the Coffs Coast, locals are #stilltalkingandwaiting.