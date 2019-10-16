Quirky Kmart hack divides shoppers

When it comes to Kmart hacks, chances are you either love them or … feel very, very strongly in the opposite camp.

A new take on the trend of people upcycling the discount department chain has left even the biggest sceptics stunned as people praising it as creative genius,

In a post on the Kmart Unhacks & Roasts Facebook page, three different people's attempts at "upcycling" prints from the store were shared.

One Kmart enthusiast collected curtain and laces from op shops, dyed them and added flowers to upgrade her black and white canvas portrait of a woman.

The woman behind the ‘hacked’ Kmart print revealed how she went to considerable trouble to make over the picture. Picture: Kmart unhacks and roasts

But the finished product divided people. Picture: Kmart unhacks and roasts

Using the same print another created a more autumnal theme by adding leaves, seeds and bark to their canvas.

The third photo showed off a "hack" that had seen the person glue feathers and shells on top of a framed picture of a dreamcatcher.

"Brenda's been giving the hot glue gun a solid work out lately," the post was captioned, ribbing the crafty efforts.

However, not all of those following the page - which regularly roasts Kmart hacks, jokingly calling every person behind them Brenda - thought the art was such a bad look.

"I think these are awesome!!! Not a roast from me this time."

"Looks like ya just looking for things to roast now. Brenda did well on this one," another said.

While one angry follower wrote: "These don't actually deserve to be on here. I'm sure you get sent better stuff then this??"

Another woman’s up cycle of the same Kmart print saw her go for a more autumnal theme. Picture: Kmart unhacks and roasts

Others went so far to accuse the page of bullying people for having a go at making something creative.

"This page went from having a laugh to mocking and belittling people's arts and crafts real quick … so feral that adults actually sit on Facebook and whinge about someone's creation, doubt the lot on here could do any better."

The brutal backflip of its followers was unexpected, with the page being renowned for mocking the efforts of Kmart hack fans.

But despite many calling out the page for unfairly shaming the art creations, there were still plenty who weren't sold on the artwork, uncluding one commenter who said it was "floral f**kery at its finest".

"Oh Gaaawwwddd, my eyes are hurting."

"Why on earth would you buy something that you feel you have to change that much to make it how you want it? If you have to change that much then it's not what you want."

The Kmart Unhacks & Roasts page features fan-submitted screenshots of questionable "upcycles" of the department store's products.

It regularly features "contact crimes", such as this upgrade of a family fridge:

This contact crime was shared on the Facebook page earlier this month. Picture: Kmart unhacks and roasts

In July the anonymous woman behind the popular Facebook group told news.com.au she started the group after becoming frustrated with the "hacks" she would see posted in Kmart groups.

"I just started seeing insanity," she said. "People were contacting everything and I couldn't cope.

"The thing I hate the most is the fact the word 'hack' now is used by women who just bought something from Kmart - they think buying something from Kmart and putting it in their house is a hack. And the purpose of these groups - to show actual hacks - it's lost."