Kmart opening: Kmart draws large crowd to opening

HUNDREDS gathered at the doors of the new Kmart store in the Coffs Harbour city centre and patiently waited for them to open for the first time.

As 8am drew closer, the atmosphere steadily increased with excitement and when the doors rolled up enough to let the crowd in, people were running to be the first customers and get their hands on a goodie bag.

"It's fantastic to be part of a community that is buzzing with excitement for the doors to open," Kmart store manager Katrina Tregoning said.

The first 250 purchasing customers this morning will receive a free gift bag, and there'll also be 400 cupcakes, 170 lucky dips for the kids, and children's entertainment with characters from PAW Patrol making an appearance, and face painting.

"I couldn't believe the amount of people outside the door waiting to come in, this is great for Coffs. The Toormina Kmart is thriving, it adds life and vibrancy into the centre of Toormina and it will do exactly the same thing in Coffs," said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Denise Knight.