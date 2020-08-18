‘KKK all the way’: Teen allegedly bashes boy, 11,

A TEENAGE school student who allegedly yelled "KKK all the way" before seriously assaulting a young Indigenous boy in the street will be sentenced next month after indicating he will plead guilty.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was due to be sentenced before police prosecutor Sen-Sgt Maynard Marcum asked for an adjournment.

He said they were awaiting medical evidence and a possible victim impact statement from another child who was there when the alleged attack occurred.

MORE NEWS

Twist in case of sex worker accused of death

'Doof king' Cairns nang dealer's party drug plan

Five of Lotus Glen's most dangerous inmates

Police have alleged the young man and child were neighbours in an Edmonton street when the incident occurred in early July.

Sen-Sgt Marcum said the court would be required to determine whether this was a "racially motivated attack".

He said if so, this would have consequences in regards to sentencing.

The KKK typically refers to the Ku Klux Klan, an American-based white supremacist hate group who primarily target African-Americans.

Defence solicitor Davina Lucas raised a concern about a delay in the case as her client had not been at school since it allegedly occurred.

But Sen-Sgt Marcum said police had liaised with the school and this matter was not the cause of a suspension he is currently subject to.

"This matter happened during school holidays," he said.

The victim required treatment in hospital after the alleged attack.

The man is due to be sentenced on September 28.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said they had worked to support both families after the alleged incident.

"We were very concerned around the alleged comments made and we engaged a level of support around families on both sides," he said.

"We also sent in Police Liaison Officers to ensure this was treated appropriately.

"This was not treated lightly."

Originally published as 'KKK all the way': Teen allegedly bashes boy, 11, in 'racist' attack