Kiwis stopped from entering Qld

by Shae McDonald
20th Oct 2020 8:56 PM

 

The number of New Zealanders who have escaped Australia's travel bubble have now spread into Queensland.

Two Kiwis tried to enter the sunshine state on Sunday and Monday.

It's understood they had flown from Sydney.

Instead, they were stopped at the border and placed into hotel quarantine.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles on Tuesday said there had been no further consideration about the matter because it showed the restrictions for people from hotspots and international locations was continuing to work.

It came as Queensland recorded another day of no new cases of COVID-19.

New Zealand's travel bubble arrangement with New South Wales and the Northern Territory came unstuck almost as soon as it kicked off on Friday, after it was revealed several people had left those states and travelled to other jurisdictions.

The situation has led to an escalation in tensions between Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the federal government.

And South Australia on Tuesday decided to join the travel bubble and welcome flights from New Zealand after 12 Kiwis had arrived at Adelaide airport at the weekend.

 

Originally published as Kiwis stopped from entering Qld

