Jesse Bromwich is in doubt to play the Kangaroos. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Kiwis count on Bromwich for Roos Test

7th Oct 2018 5:31 PM

MICHAEL Maguire has his fingers crossed that Jesse Bromwich won't join the growing list of Kiwis forwards to be unavailable for this week's trans-Tasman rugby league Test.

Former skipper Bromwich didn't assemble with the New Zealand squad on Saturday, instead remaining with his family in Melbourne following the premature birth of his third child.

Kiwis coach Maguire said he had been in regular contact with the influential Storm prop and expected him to join the Kiwis early this week and play in Saturday's Test at Mt Smart Stadium.

"Obviously we hold the family side in high regard. So we're looking after that part of having the little fella come into the world and I think Jesse should join us fairly soon," Maguire said.

Having the 29-year-old's services will bring solidity to a Kiwis pack rocked this week by three withdrawals.

Fellow Melbourne front rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona was ruled out with injury along with two players poised to make their Test debuts - Zane Tetavano and Corey Harawira-Naera.

Warriors trio Agatius Paasi, Isaiah Papalii and Peta Hiku were added to the 24-man squad. Forwards Paasi and Papali'i will make their debut if selected. Maguire will name his squad on Tuesday.

