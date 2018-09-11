Mum fighting for life denied insurance

Abby Hartley, pictured with her family, is fighting for life in a Denpasar hospital. Picture: Givealittle

Abby Hartley, pictured with her family, is fighting for life in a Denpasar hospital. Picture: Givealittle

A NEW Zealand woman is fighting for her life in an intensive care unit in Bali after falling severely ill on holiday - and is now faced with having to raise $67,000 after her insurance company refused to pay the medical bills.

Abby Hartley, from Hamilton on New Zealand's North Island, became seriously ill while on holiday with her husband Richard in Bali, the New Zealand Herald reported.

She was rushed to hospital in Nusa Dua, Denpasar, where she has been in the ICU.

Ms Hartley suffered a twisted bowel, which has impacted on blood flow. She required emergency surgery and, despite the success of the operation, she went on to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Doctors were forced to put her into an induced coma and Ms Hartley has been receiving oxygen through a respirator.

She's also struggled with a collapsed lung following a severe chest infection and has been in hospital since August 1.

Abby Hartley, pictured with her family, is fighting for life in a Denpasar hospital. Picture: Givealittle

Her daughter Sophie set up a Givealittle page hoping to raise funds to pay her mum's hospital bill.

"Our mum is fighting for her life in ICU in a hospital in Bali and unfortunately insurance company is refusing to cover any medical costs," Sophie said.

"After a very long and stressful battle with the insurance company, they have made the final decision to not cover any medical costs therefore we have been left with a very expensive medical bill.

"Her medical bill includes 24/7 care and observation, all medications etc," she said.

According to her daughter, Ms Hartley is still on 100 per cent oxygen through the respirator. Doctors are hoping to reduce it down to 40 per cent leaving her to breathe the remaining 60 per cent herself.

"Last night we had a big scare as mum's blood pressure was dangerously low, heart rate was too high and saturated oxygen levels were low so she required a blood transfusion early hours this morning. Mum's infection has progressed into septicaemia and she requires very expensive and rare antibiotics," the daughter wrote on the fundraising page.

As the Hamilton mum continues to fight for her life, her medical bills continue to grow.

"Yesterday (08/08) we got an updated bill of $NZ35,000 ($A31,300) and today due to the septicaemia and the antibiotics mum needs for 14 days we got handed an extra bill for $NZ40,000 ($A35,800)," Sophie wrote.

"Mum is a fighter and we can all tell she is trying very hard to fight all problems that are thrown her way. She is showing signs that she (is) aware we are there for her by very small fluttering of eyelids when we talk to her or stroke her hair.

"All use of funds will proceed towards mum's medical costs, (for example) 24/7 care and observation, medications/antibiotics and the cost of her stay."

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission.