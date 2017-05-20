23°
Sport

Kiwi dreams are no threat to our rally

Brad Greenshields
| 20th May 2017 5:30 AM
The dreams New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon has of a WRC drive in his homeland may be about to come true but he'll need to continue visiting the Coffs Coast as well.
The dreams New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon has of a WRC drive in his homeland may be about to come true but he'll need to continue visiting the Coffs Coast as well. Trevor Veale

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NEWS that New Zealand is growing in confidence about hosting its first round of the World Rally Championship since 2012 should be of no concern to Coffs Coast rally fans.

Rally Australia officials have said a bid by New Zealand to host a WRC round next year offers no threat to the event the Coffs Coast has hosted for the past four years and is due to do so again in November.

"The WRC promoter is keen to expand the number of events from the 13 it is now to 14 or possibly even 16," Rally Australia spokesman Chris Nixon said.

"A lot of countries including New Zealand are being considered and it appears if the WRC does expand next year, New Zealand and Croatia are certainly in the running."

Mr Nixon said having a round in New Zealand would be a boost for local rally fans as it would offer them an event to watch in the Oceania region on top of the fast paced action the Kennards Hire Rally Australia offers in our own backyard.

"We would certainly congratulate New Zealand if they were to return to the WRC calendar but if they do it won't be at Rally Australia's expense," he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour rally australia world rally championship wrc

Kiwi dreams are no threat to our rally

Kiwi dreams are no threat to our rally

NEWS that New Zealand is growing in confidence about hosting a WRC round should be of no concern to Coffs Coast rally fans.

Tamworth fixtures offer tough challenge for Suns

SIZABLE CONTRIBUTION: When he's on the court for the Coffs Harbour Suns, Jah Soloai offers his team plenty of big man presence.

Both Coffs Harbour Suns teams face a hard road trip to Tamworth.

Seahorses close but need an 80 minute effort

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Woolgoolga is out to break a three game losing streak when it meets Orara Valley tomorrow.

Woolgoolga needs to be competitive for longer periods of their games

Snappers aim to take a bite out of Vikings

RISING TALENT: Lloyd Simms-Chambers is a vital cog in the Coffs Snappers machine.

Top of the table clash this afternoon at Rugby Park.

Local Partners

Police launch sexual violence awareness campaign

The campaign aims to raise awareness of what constitutes sexual violence, generate conversation, and force the issue into the public arena.

Community's generous giving is priceless

Pacific City Lions Club raise around $4,000 for various volunteer groups in the community.

How volunteer groups are making a huge difference in this community?

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Laidley singer in knock-out stage of The Voice Sunday night

SMOOTH singing Judah Kelly returns to The Voice stage tomorrow night - this time for his bout in the show's knock-out round.

An Afterlife just the beginning for Bundy film editor

Andrew Groundwater stands on set at Zillmere Rd during An Afterlife filming.

Lawton hopes to create his own post-production

Burnett Heads murder the focus of crime documentary

CREW: The production team behind the Mama's Boy documentary are director of photography Ellie Hayward, producer Aven Yap, director J.J Walsh and head of sound Chloe Turner.

Crew visit to film crime scene

Stay At Home Mum: Mothers with attitude

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones.

The best and baddest mums on screen

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

Television presenter Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough sit front row ahead of the Justin Cassin show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Monday, May 15, 2017.

Stefanovic and Yarbrough went public with relationship this week

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $359,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Amazing Modern Home Nestled in Woolgoolga

2/21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 3 $780,000

Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach and central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...

Almost New Home in Family Friendly Neighbourhood...

15 Safrano Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Auction

A striking façade will welcome you into this this modern home offering a very versatile floor plan with 3 distinct living areas, great for families or those who...

Brand new home ready for inspection...

70c Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000

This newly built home offers a golden opportunity to either purchase for investment or live in an idyllic location close to local shops and transport. A three...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Seabreeze Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!