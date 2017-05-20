Kiwi dreams are no threat to our rally

The dreams New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon has of a WRC drive in his homeland may be about to come true but he'll need to continue visiting the Coffs Coast as well.

NEWS that New Zealand is growing in confidence about hosting its first round of the World Rally Championship since 2012 should be of no concern to Coffs Coast rally fans.

Rally Australia officials have said a bid by New Zealand to host a WRC round next year offers no threat to the event the Coffs Coast has hosted for the past four years and is due to do so again in November.

"The WRC promoter is keen to expand the number of events from the 13 it is now to 14 or possibly even 16," Rally Australia spokesman Chris Nixon said.

"A lot of countries including New Zealand are being considered and it appears if the WRC does expand next year, New Zealand and Croatia are certainly in the running."

Mr Nixon said having a round in New Zealand would be a boost for local rally fans as it would offer them an event to watch in the Oceania region on top of the fast paced action the Kennards Hire Rally Australia offers in our own backyard.

"We would certainly congratulate New Zealand if they were to return to the WRC calendar but if they do it won't be at Rally Australia's expense," he said.