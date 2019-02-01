Menu
The CareFlight helicopter at the scene of the kite surfer accident. Picture: Careflight
Kitesurfer critical after high winds lash coast

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
1st Feb 2019 7:14 AM
A KITESURFER is in a critical but stable condition after an accident which occurred at Drummoyne, while severe winds battered southern parts of NSW.

The 25-year-old kitesurfer smashed into a boat ramp. CareFlight's helicopter responded after the man's friend dragged him unconscious from the water about 7pm.

Fisherman retrieve a boat from a beach at Brighton Le Sands, after strong winds pushed it across the bay. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
High winds prevented the emergency crew from transporting the man to the hospital in the helicopter.

He was driven to Royal North Shore Hospital to undergo treatment.

The fishermen rescue the boat, while a plane battles winds to take off from Sydney Airport behind them. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Temperatures have dropped dramatically across Sydney after a scorching day on Thursday.

The CBD recorded 40C at 4.30pm before the mercury plummeted to 22C by 10pm.

The cool change is expected to stay over the weekend with overcast conditions and rain forecast.

The SES attended more than 400 jobs - 330 in Sydney - as strong winds battered the coast of Illawarra and Sydney on Thursday night.

A 13-year-old girl was also flown to Westmead Kids Hospital in a critical condition after falling off a cliff in Bilgola.

Passers-by called emergency services at 6.30pm after seeing the teen come off the 20m high escarpment.

She had severe injuries to her heard, chest, pelvis and leg.

Police are investigating the circumstances and it is not known if they were related to the conditions.

 

 

Meanwhile the winds uprooted trees and threw them across roads, houses and powerlines.

An SES hut at Kogarah felt the full brunt of the wind with a tree smashing into it at Harold Fraser Oval.

 

Kiama, on the Illawarra coast, recorded the highest wind speeds at 94km and Sydney was not far behind at 91km.

At 10.30pm, the SES said there were no major power outages and they are working with energy providers to maintain supply.

 

 

Sand is blown across the roadway in high winds on the Grand Parade at Brighton-Le-Sands. Picture: Christian Gilles
