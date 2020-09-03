Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin.
News

Kirra’s 'agitated' ex-boyfriend had dark history

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
3rd Sep 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 2:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE former boyfriend of young Gympie mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin had a history of domestic violence offences committed against her and other partners, a coronial inquest has heard.

10 witnesses including police detectives, paramedics, medical experts and an autopsy pathologist gave evidence on the first of a three-day inquest into Ms McLoughlin's July 2014 death at the Gympie District Court yesterday.

Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin.

The court heard Ms McLoughlin's body had 105 bruises or signs of injury according to a 27-page autopsy report conducted after she died in the Gold Coast University Hospital on July 18, 2014.

Her cause of death was recorded as a traumatic brain injury.

One detective who worked on the investigation into Ms McLoughlin's death acknowledged a history of domestic violence against women, including Ms McLoughlin, allegedly perpetrated by her ex-boyfriend.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.
Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.

Further questioning of detectives and police involved with the case revealed phone calls allegedly made by the ex-boyfriend between the time Ms McLoughlin was critically injured late on July 16 and when she was first taken to Gympie Hospital on the afternoon on July 17.

Officers gave evidence relating to several indentations allegedly found on the walls of the house where Ms McLoughlin suffered her critical injuries, and flecks of red paint in various locations, the same paint also allegedly found on her body.

A paramedic who responded to the scene and transported Ms McLoughlin to hospital told the court the ex-boyfriend was at first agitated and made rapid movements when they arrived at the house.

The paramedic told the court he remembered telling the ex-boyfriend to calm down because of an initial perceived threat.

More witnesses will be called when the inquest resumes today.

More Stories

beenham valley road coronial inquest editors picks gympie court gympie district court gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PINGED! Coffs Coast’s most profitable speed cameras

        Premium Content PINGED! Coffs Coast’s most profitable speed cameras

        Crime The busiest camera raked in over $1m, but which one earned just $280?

        WAR ON KOALAS: Nature council slams Gulaptis’ stance

        Premium Content WAR ON KOALAS: Nature council slams Gulaptis’ stance

        Environment Clarence MP prepared to leave government over tighter regulations, but Nature...

        Singh supports Gulaptis’ koala crossbench threat ‘100%’

        Premium Content Singh supports Gulaptis’ koala crossbench threat ‘100%’

        Politics Battle lines drawn as Nats put up united front in opposition to proposed koala...

        Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Premium Content Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Community Grassroots initiative the focus of Minister’s attention in Coffs Harbour