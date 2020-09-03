Kirra had no chance of survival when she got to hospital

KIRRA McLoughlin's brain injuries were so catastrophic that her situation was "unsalvageable" by the time she reached Gympie Hospital, a coronial inquest into her unsolved 2014 death has been told.

Day one of the inquest at the Gympie District Court yesterday heard witness statements from paramedics, medical experts and an autopsy pathologist, among others.

The court heard Ms McLoughlin's body had 105 bruises or signs of injury according to a 27-page autopsy report conducted after she died in the Gold Coast University Hospital on July 18, 2014.

The inquest continues at the Gympie District Court today.

Her cause of death was given as a traumatic brain injury.

A prominent version of events revealed in court asserts that Ms McLoughlin sustained the injury in violent incident late on July 16 and went to bed at about 3:30am on July 17, but wasn't taken to hospital until after she was allegedly discovered unresponsive by her former partner that afternoon.

Ms McLoughlin was taken to Gympie Hospital and later airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital, but died there on July 18.

One medical expert used a database to tell the court Ms McLoughlin had a 50 per cent chance of death and 75 per cent chance of an "unfavourable outcome" within 14 days of the point paramedics arrived at her home on the 17th.

He said her chance of survival were all but gone by the time she got to Gympie Hospital, with the probability jumping to 90 and 95 per cent respectively.

Family lawyer Peter Boyce submitted that Ms McLoughlin would have had a much better chance of survival had she been taken to hospital around the time she reportedly went to bed at 3:30am on July 17.

The witness agreed, estimating just a 5 per cent chance of death and 20 per cent chance of "unfavourable outcome" after 14 days had this been the case.

The inquest continues today.