Kinsela reflects on his career altering season

GREAT SEASON: Ky Kinsela has had a huge 12 months on the surf life saving scene.

One of the Coffs Coast's brightest sporting prospects has taken stock after what has been a mammoth 12 months.

Ky Kinsela's been a highly touted surf life saver coming through the ranks for some time, but in 2018/19 the North Coast product truly announced himself on the global stage.

His achievements included winning both the NSW and Queensland under-19 ironman, finishing second in the under-19 national ironman and winning the world youth ironman in Glenelg.

The 18-year-old also won the Kennards Hire Surf Swim Series, but it's a different achievement which stands above the rest for Kinsela.

"I was really happy with my season and the main thing I will remember it for is making three Nutri-Grain Ironman Finals,” Kinsela said.

Kinsela, who is a member of the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, competes and trains with Currumbin as the Gold Coast provides a sterner test for the budding star.

Now that winter is approaching, Kinsela said the plan was to go into somewhat of a hibernation to ensure he was firing on all cylinders come next season.

"Off season is important to give my body a complete rest as my sport is very physically demanding,” he said.

Kinsela noted he doesn't believe in setting goals as there are multiple factors which can alter them, so will head into the 2019/20 with a clear mindset.

"You can only do what you can do,” he said.