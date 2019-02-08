Kings of the road helping farmers in drought

LOAD OF SUPPORT: Geoff King organised the delivery of 42 bales on a truck as a drought relief for farmers in Bendemeer follow-up to the hay donations in August and December.

"BUY a bale” has been the catch-cry across the land for a year, as the nation continues to turn its generosity to those farming families hard-pressed by the worst drought in history.

Moved by the plight of stricken farmers in New England, big-hearted Coffs Harbour businessman Geoff King wanted to make a meaningful difference for affected families.

So much so he made it a case of "buying a truckload of bales” to help farmers hand-feed their stock in the Bendemeer district.

Coffs Harbour has made a meaningful difference for the farmers of "Bendy”, who continue to brave brown earth, starving stock, a low flow in the Macdonald River and little prospect of grass-shooting rain.

Mr King's donation of 42 bales is the latest drought relief as part of the hugely successful Bales for Bendemeer appeal organised by the Coffs Hotel and Stevo's Towing, which has delivered 200 bales to the small farming village between Tamworth and Uralla.

"Kingy is a good-hearted bloke, he was in the front bar when the Rotary club was staging their hoe-down raising funds for the bale and said he wanted to a buy more than just a few bales, he wanted to buy a truckload of hay,” Coffs Hotel publican Marty Phillips, who started the Bales for Bendemeer appeal, said.

Laden with hay bales, the first convoy of care rolled over from the coast in August.

Since then there have been follow-up deliveries in December and January.

"The community of Bendemeer is still doing it tough, battling to make ends meet, but the town appreciates the support that's come from Coffs Harbour, they told us when we delivered the first convoy of hay in August the only relief they had got had come from Coffs,” Mr Phillips said.

With only scattered showers across the Tamworth district, farmers are still hand-feeding stock, drawing down mortgages and even droving stock along roadside stock routes leading to Ebor.

Mr King said the latest delivery wouldn't have been possible without the support of Peter Ryan from Ryan's Earthmoving, his truck driver Mark Jenkins and fellow earthmover Phil Robinson, who donated a truck trailer.

"You have to applaud the resilience of the farmers in Bendemeer,” Mr King said.

LFR and TA Cartage Contractors, NSW Real Estate, Coffs City Cranes' Phil Makinson, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, Dick Booth, the Group 2 Rugby League Referees and Church of Christ have also given generously to the Bales for Bendemeer appeal.