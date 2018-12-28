Kingaroy's reported crime highest in 20 years

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said while crime statistics are the highest they have been in nearly twenty years the good news is we can all do something about it.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said while crime statistics are the highest they have been in nearly twenty years the good news is we can all do something about it. Jessica McGrath

KINGAROY crime statistics are the highest they have been in nearly 20 years but the good news is we can all do something about it.

According to statistics on the Queensland Police website, there have been 1682 crimes reported in Kingaroy in 2018.

That is more than any other year since the turn of the century.

Followed closely by last year (1660) and the next highest year of reported crimes was back in 2003 (1584).

Officer in charge at Kingaroy police station Senior Sergeant David Tierney said while the numbers may seem alarming, there was always a lot more to the story.

"The statistics show crimes that are reported, they don't show how many we have arrested," he said.

"If I went through my figures from a month or two ago, 90 per cent of the break and enter offences are to insecure properties, so if you take them out our figures are actually down."

Sgt Tierney is right, as reported theft and unlawful entry crimes are the highest they have been in 15 years.

"The majority of our crimes are what we call sneaks, they're not really breaks when it is an unsecured door and the keys are left out in the open," he said.

"I'm not blaming victims, but you have got to start taking responsibilities.

"You've just got to do that these days, if I'm sitting out the back of my property having a beer then I've got the front security door locked."

Sgt Tierney went on to say the statistics may be misconstrued since the introduction of Policelink.

Policelink allows concerned residents to phone in their issues and it is then recorded in the total reported crime statistics but may not eventuate to an actual crime.

"When Policelink started it made it a lot easier to report stuff, but a lot of them we draw in because they are not criminal offences," Sgt Tierney said.

When looking at the overall statistics, Sgt Tierney took out a lot of positives out of it.

"Our reported crime is on the rise but our arrests are increasing too," he said.

"For Kingaroy in particular, we are above the average and that's what the stats don't show."

With a significant amount of unlawful entry crimes being reported, Sgt Tierney reminded South Burnett residents to lock up the house and the car even when they are at home.

"Particularly this time of year, people open doors to let a breeze through," he said.

"Every Sunday morning I walk my dogs and it amazes me the number of parked cars I see with the windows down and the car still running," he said.