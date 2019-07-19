King Tut’s curse fears re-emerge

2003. Image from the Discovery Channel TV show 'The Assassination of King Tut', which shows the face of the real King Tutankhamun. Tutankhamen.

The Egyptian boy king Tutankhamun's sinister gold-plated coffin and thousands of artefacts are being restored by archaeologists for a new museum exhibit.

Tut's sarcophagus and the treasured collection of his tomb are expected to be the centrepiece of the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) that Egypt will open next year near the Pyramids of Giza.

King Tutankhamun’s gold death mask. Picture: Supplied/The Egyptian Museum, Cairo

But according to The Sun, many believe Tut's remains are cursed as the opening of his tomb was followed by a string of deaths of people involved with the discovery.

Archaeologists, and even their family members, died from horrible illnesses or in strange accidents - and some say the deaths weren't a coincidence.

Antechamber inside tomb of King Tutankhamen in Luxor, Egypt. Numerous people connected to the tomb’s discovery died in mysterious circumstances. Picture: Supplied

British archaeologist Haward Carter discovered the tomb of the 18th dynasty king in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor in 1922.

The tomb was untouched and included about 5,000 artefacts.

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities said the coffin was transported from Tut's tomb in southern Egypt to the GEM last week "in order to be restored for the first time since the tomb's discovery".

The coffin of Tutankhamun. Picture: Supplied

"The coffin has suffered a lot of damage, including cracks in the golden layers of plaster and a general weakness in all golden layers," said GEM expert Eissa Zidan.

Restoration work on the coffin, which is made of wood and covered with gold, will take about eight months, he added.

It was the only sarcophagus left in Tut's tomb after the two other coffins of Tutankhamun were moved to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir square in 1922.

Computer illustration showing the layout of the tomb of Tutankhamun (1341-1323 BC), in Luxor, along with two further possible undiscovered chambers (shadowed). Picture: Supplied

Egypt has previously announced that the GEM, which has been under construction for about 15 years and is partially funded by Japan, will officially open by the end of 2020.

Tutankhamun, a pharaoh of the 18th Egyptian dynasty, ruled Egypt from 1332 to 1323 B.C.

He is most famous for his age - experts believe the boy was just 10 years old when he took the reigns of the world's most powerful empire.

His death aged just 19 has puzzled experts for decades. Some believe he died of a broken leg or other accident, while others suspect he was assassinated.

Archaeologist Howard Carter examining King Tutankhamen's mummy, 1922. Picture: Supplied

Egyptologist Lord Carnarvon headed the expedition that discovered King Tutankhamen's tomb in 1922. Within a few years of opening the tomb, 10 people had died. Picture: Supplied

IS THE CURSE OF THE PHARAOH REAL?

Tutankhamun's tomb was opened on November 29, 1922. These are the deaths that followed.

Lord Carnarvon (died April 5, 1923) - a financial backer of the excavation, died from an infected mosquito bite.

George Jay Gould I (died May 16, 1923) - a tomb visitor, died from a fever following his visit.

Prince Ali Kamel Fahmy Bey (died July 10, 1923) - an Egyptian prince who was shot and killed by his wife.

Colonel The Hon. Aubrey Herbert, MP (died September 26, 1923) - the half-brother of Lord Cardnarvon, he died from blood poisoning related to dental work.

Sir Archibald Douglas-Reid (died January 15, 1924) - the radiologist who X-rayed Tut's tomb died from a mysterious illness

Sir Lee Stack (died November 19, 1924) - the Governor-General of Sudan was

assassinated driving through Egypt's capital, Cairo

A.C. Mace (died April 6, 1928) - a member of Howard Carter's excavation team, died from arsenic poisoning

The Hon. Mervyn Herbert (died May 26, 1929) - another half-brother of Lord Carnarvon, died from malarial pneumonia

Captain The Hon. Richard Bethell (died November 15, 1929) - Howard Carter's personal secretary, died from a suspected smothering in a Mayfair club

Richard Luttrell Pilkington Bethell (died February 20, 1930) - father of Richard Bethell, supposedly threw himself off his seventh floor apartment

Howard Carter (died February 16, 1923) - Carter opened Tut's tomb, and died aged 64 from Hodgkin's disease. His older brother William died the same year.

