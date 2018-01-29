Menu
King tides, heavy seas and a cyclone bearing down

FLOODING could be experienced in low lying parts of the Coffs Coast this week, as the highest tides of the year, heavy surf and a tropical cyclone tracking across the Pacific merge in a 24-hour time frame.

The rare celestial event seeing a blue moon and lunar eclipse combine with the moon being at its closest point to earth, will result in 'a super blue blood moon' on January 31.

This is predicted to produce a high tide of 1.99m in height in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday morning around 9am and a 2.02m high tide on Thursday morning around 9.40am.

 

The blood supermoon will bring the highest tides of the year this week.
The blood supermoon will bring the highest tides of the year this week. Contributed

 

Cyclone Fehi.
Cyclone Fehi. Fiji Weather Service

Weather watchers are eaglery tracking the path of Tropical Cyclone Fehi, which is today off the coast of New Calendonia and is set to bring heavy seas and surf to the east coast from Wednesday through to Friday as it tracks towards New Zealand.

Swell forecasts are for 3 metre to 4 metre waves to rise on Wednesday night and increase in size on Thursday.

Meteorologists are currently monitoring the developing weather event.

 

Category one Cyclone Fehi formed today in the Pacific and is expected to drive heavy swell and seas to the east coast this week.
Category one Cyclone Fehi formed today in the Pacific and is expected to drive heavy swell and seas to the east coast this week. The Weather Company

Higgins Storm Chasing reported this afternoon that Tropical Cyclone FEHI category 1 has been born in the Eastern Coral Sea near New Caledonia.

"FEHI is forecast to track South East then South towards New Zealand over the next 3 to 4 days and poses NO threat to QLD or NSW," the service reported posting a satellite image from the Fiji Meteorological Service

