Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West: US media
Celebrity

Kim’s huge $51m win in Kanye divorce

by Zachary Kussin, Page Six
5th Mar 2021 6:37 AM

Whose house? It's her house.

Kim Kardashian, as part of her divorce from Kanye West, will keep the 1393sq m, $US40.3 million ($A51 million) Southern California mansion that the former couple purchased in 2014, TMZ reported.

Kardashian and West shelled out $US20 million ($A25.7 million) for the spread, located in Hidden Hills, then sank another $US20 million ($A25.7 million) into a massive renovation that West himself reportedly spearheaded.

TMZ noted the decision allows the former couple's four children - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 - to remain in the only home they've ever known. Kardashian has said she loves the home and has most of her family within a block.

 

Kim and Kanye’s sprawling Hidden Hills mansion. Picture: SplashNews.com
Kim and Kanye’s sprawling Hidden Hills mansion. Picture: SplashNews.com

RELATED: Outburst that spelled the end for Kim and Kanye

West, meanwhile, reportedly doesn't have many ties to the exclusive enclave. He also has spent lots of time in Wyoming recently after buying a 3642-hectare ranch in the Cowboy State in 2019.

It's not clear where he'll permanently reside following the divorce, which is reportedly amicable. Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

In the upscale area, located in the Santa Monica Mountains north of LA, the former couple's Alex Vervoordt-designed home received a cover story in Architectural Digest in March 2020. It was notably marked by a stark minimalism in design.

"We didn't talk about decoration but a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future," Vervoordt told AD.

 

That philosophy is wabi-sabi, a longtime hallmark of Japanese design that promotes "wisdom in natural simplicity." That resulted in minimal furnishings, natural materials and rooms sheathed in an off-white plaster, which social-media critics not only called "cold and scary" but also impractical with children.

The home also has cavernous hallways, two pools, a vineyard and a single sink that alone cost $US30,000 (SA38 million).

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after seven years of marriage.

 

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Kim's huge $51m win in Kanye divorce

celebrity divorce entertainment kanye west kim kardashian west music tv

