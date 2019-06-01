Kim visits ‘murderer’ on death row

Kim Kardashian was spotted visiting prisoner Kevin Cooper on death row in San Quentin as she continues to agitate for the wrongfully incarcerated. Picture: AFP

Kim Kardashian was spotted at one of the world's most notorious prisons.

The media personality was seen at San Quentin State Prison, the maximum-security correctional facility for men located near San Francisco

According to gossip website TMZ, she was visiting death row where inmate Kevin Cooper, 61, is imprisoned for committing four murders in Chino Hills, California in the 1980s.

Kim Kardashian considers the criminal justice system often unfair and dehumanising to black people. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

He has been on death row ever since.

Since his conviction, the death penalty has been suspended, then reinstated, and while Cooper sat waiting to die, he has always maintained that he is innocent.

Kim Kardashian is going in to bat for Kevin Cooper, who is on death row for four murders he says he did not commit. Picture: Supplied

According to TMZ, Kardashian wore a noticeably baggy black jumpsuit for the visit, in which she was seen smiling as she entered America's most notorious prison.

According to Page Six, Kardashian - who is studying to be a lawyer to help her social justice mission - publicly announced her involvement in Cooper's case last year.

"Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper?" Kardashian tweeted then-California Gov. Edmund Brown last June.

Cooper's advocates have argued that DNA found on a T-shirt that Cooper says he never wore should be retested.

Death row cell block in San Quentin State Prison, USA. Picture: Supplied

For most of 2019, Kardashian and her legal team have been working behind the scenes to free 17 inmates and to help commute the life sentences of first-time nonviolent offenders.

For example, Kardashian backed the case of Alice Marie Johnson who convicted of trafficking cocaine and imprisoned for life.

Kim Kardashian also implored US President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson was jailed nearly 22 years ago. Picture: Can-Do Clemency/Supplied

Last October, Kardashian asked then-Governor of California Jerry Brown to look into Kevin Cooper's case because of evidence that he had been framed in 1983.

California's new Governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered additional DNA testing in February and the results are not yet in.

In the meantime, Kardashian met face-to-face with Cooper in a two-hour visit.

Governor Newsom opposes the death penalty and has suspended all executions while he is in office.