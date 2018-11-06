Menu
Kim Kardashian has clapped back at Ray J for spilling secrets of her sexual habits, calling him a ‘pathological liar’. Picture: Screengrab/ABC
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian slams ex over sex ‘lies’

by New York Post
6th Nov 2018 4:35 AM

KIM Kardashian has slammed Ray J's claims about aspects of their relationship, including her alleged ownership of a Louis Vuitton trunk full of sex toys.

In a new report from The Sun, Ray J allegedly opened up about his former relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian during a night out and claimed, "Kim and I had fun times - marathon sessions. But she didn't like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did."

 

According to Page Six, he also claimed, "She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She was wild - there was a red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys."

A fan on Twitter responded to the report, tweeting that the singer must be "suffering from low self-esteem," but Kardashian had another idea.

 

Singer Ray J (with Princess Love) has had his sex claims rebutted by Kim Kardashian who says he is a ‘pathological liar’. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
"Or shows he's a pathological liar," Kardashian responded about her ex, with whom she shares a 2003 sex tape.

"You actually believe this story? It's too funny to me!"

The E! reality star recently brought up her sex tape again while discussing her marriage to husband Kanye West and revealed he was warned not to date her because of the footage.

"He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career,'" Kardashian, 38, told Van Jones. "Everyone told him that."

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

