Kim brings personality to fairways and greens

The bright personality of Christina Kim is sure to light up Bonville Golf Resort this week. Tristan Jones

AMERICAN Christina Kim has accepted an invitation to play in the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville which starts on Thursday.

Kim is a three-time Solheim Cup representative for the United States, and a five-time winner around the world, including three tournaments on the LPGA Tour.

Kim's last win came in 2014 at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in a playoff against current world number one, Shanshan Feng.

The talented and flamboyant 33-year old is a member of both the LPGA and Ladies European Tour (LET) and will add plenty of colour and personality this week to Australia's newest golf tournament.

Golf NSW's general manager of golf Graeme Phillipson was thrilled to make the announcement.

"Christina is a wonderful ambassador for women's golf. She's colourful, passionate and will add some depth to the tournament field," he said.

Kim, alongside many of the other international competitors, will get to sample the best of what our region offers, including rainforest walks, aquatic activities and some of the region's finest produce.

"The Coffs region is on display to the world," Phillipson added.

"The women will not only compete on Australia's favourite resort course - Bonville, but they will see and sample the best of what regional NSW has to offer."

