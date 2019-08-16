Menu
Eurydice Dixon’s death shocked Melbourne. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Killing Eurydice didn’t live up to sadist’s sick fantasies

by Genevieve Alison
16th Aug 2019 12:06 PM
Eurydice Dixon's killer told his father he "felt like shit" after the attack and "hoped he'd be better next time," a court has heard.

Jaymes Todd, 20, admitted to a psychologist the rape and murder of the aspiring comedian didn't live up to his sadistic sexual fantasies.

Specialist forensic psychologist Professor James Ogloff said Todd was "frightened" after realising he had the capacity to act on his depraved obsessions and said he was "glad he got caught".

Jaymes Todd acted on his sadistic fantasies, raping and killing Eurydice Dixon. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling
Todd handed himself into police after friends threatened to turn him in when they recognised his face on the news.

The then-19 year old spent more than an hour denying his involvement to investigators before crumbling, saying "I did it, I'll tell you everything".

Todd formally pleaded guilty to murder, rape, attempted rape and sexual assault in November last year.

On the second day of a Supreme Court plea hearing Prof Ogloff said Todd's profound sexual sadism disorder was the "driving force" behind the attack.

"He was immersed in his coercive rape fantasies which included strangulation," Prof Ogloff said.

The young comedian, 19, was killed at Princes Park in Carlton North.
The court was previously told Todd had been increasingly obsessed with violent pornography, including videos of strangling women to death, in the months leading up to the attack.

Todd had watched such videos just six hours after he killed Ms Dixon.

Prof Ogloff disagreed with earlier expert evidence that Todd's autism was a significant contributing factor, saying it had "little bearing on the attack".

"Autism is an insufficient explanation," Prof Ogloff said.

