Killer dad moved amid safety fears

Chris Watts killed his wife Shanann and daughters Bella and Celeste. Picture: Supplied

Killer dad Chris Watts has been forced to be relocated out of a Colorado prison and amid concerns for his safety.

Watts, 33, was sentenced to life in prison on November 19 for the murder of his pregnant wife, Shanann and his two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste.

Watts, pleaded guilty to the charges against him on November 6.

"It's for safety and security, not just for him, but for our staff, everyone," said Mark Fairbairn, a Department of Corrections spokesman, as reported by The Denver Post.

It has been speculated that Watts is very popular among fellow prisoners, who don't take lightly to child killers.

Watts has also undergone a remarkable physical transformation, shaving his beard off and dropping 13 kilograms.

It has not been disclosed where Watts will be transferred.

Watts strangled his wife and smothered his daughters and disposed their bodies in an oilfield where he worked on August 13.

Investigators uncovered an affair he was having with Nichol Kessinger, a woman he met through work.

He will spend the rest of his natural life in prison with no possibility of parole.