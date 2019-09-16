Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dog mauled another dog at a family park after it escaped its yard in May.
A dog mauled another dog at a family park after it escaped its yard in May.
Crime

Kids witness horrific dog attack at birthday party

Shayla Bulloch
16th Sep 2019 4:41 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILDREN'S birthday party turned vicious when a rescue dog escaped its yard and mauled another dog, costing its owner more than $4000 in fines.

Owner of the "notorious" dangerous dog, Jason Robertson, failed to keep his Staffordshire Terrier, Borris in his enclosure on May 18 when he escaped their property under a fence and bolted to attack a small dog in a nearby park.

Sunshine Coast Council solicitor Michael Heiner said the "serious incident" left the victim dog with six puncture wounds after Borris attacked it around the neck and shook it violently.

The dog's owner tried to punch and kick Borris but he wouldn't let go.

The victim dog had strayed about 50m from the party when the attack occurred and was unsupervised by its owner.

Mr Heiner said the victim dog owners spent $1586 on vet bills, of which Robertson had paid back about half.

Borris was declared a dangerous dog on January 17, 2017 and known to have "notorious aggression" by council officers.

Mr Heiner said the latest incident showed Robertson's "careless" nature towards his menacing dog.

Robertson pleaded guilty at court on Monday to failing to comply with permit conditions, failing to ensure dog does not attack and failing to ensure the correct collar be worn by the dog.

The Palmwoods man told Nambour Magistrates Court Borris was a rescue dog and was meant to be good with other dogs.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist warned him to take the right precautions or risk losing his pet for good.

Robertson was fined $4000, ordered to pay $500 professional costs and $203.60 filing costs.

dangerous dog editors picks mauling nambour magistrates court scd court sunshine coast council sunshine coast court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Happy holidays turn sour at popular seaside park

    premium_icon Happy holidays turn sour at popular seaside park

    News Holiday plans were thrown into chaos over the weekend when visitors learnt they had just days to get out.

    Families and residents react to North Sapphire DA

    premium_icon Families and residents react to North Sapphire DA

    Community Controversial plans to convert cafe into a childcare centre

    Warning to parents after childcare centre outbreaks

    premium_icon Warning to parents after childcare centre outbreaks

    Health NSW Health says 100 childcare centres hit by infection.

    Knives found in car after pursuit from Boambee to Grafton

    premium_icon Knives found in car after pursuit from Boambee to Grafton

    News THE car involved was doing speeds up to 185km/h during the chase.