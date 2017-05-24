21°
Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

Melissa Martin
| 25th May 2017 6:00 AM
FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.
FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

THE success of a new housing estate comes down to so many things; location, views, block size.

Elements@Coffs has just given locals another great reason to make it a place to call home; a fantastic kids park.

The estate on the southern side of Stadium Dr is holding an Open Day Saturday to highlight the new land releases now available, and to open it's newest family-friendly feature.

Coffs Harbour City Council and the developer have contributed $200,000 to the regional park, which includes swings, see-saw, fort, climbing logs, shade areas, seating and walking and cycling tracks around the playground and through the adjoining nature reserve.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight will be on hand to officially open the park, but the opening is just part of a huge day of entertainment planned for the Elements@Coffs Open Day which runs from 9am until 12pm.

When complete, Elements will encompass 221 residential lost over a total area of 32.2 ha.

Nolans Parners selling agent Kendall Devine said phase 2 of the estate - which takes in three stages - began construction late last year, with stage 1c now complete and stages 2a and 9 by August.

You can see here the extensive work, including blasting, that has been used to shape the existing hill into the perfect housing blocks.

The estate is proving popular with 13 of the 15 lots in stage 1c already sold, and 13 of the 26 lots in stages 2a and 9 also sold.

