Kids raise the roof at Gumnut Cottage

IT'S taken 10 years of fund raising and six weeks of building but on Wednesday the ribbon was finally cut to mark the completion of a $100,000 building project at Gumnut Cottage Child Care Centre.

"We always knew this would be a major project and would be very expensive, so we had to be patient and wait till we accrued enough money,” said Maddie Hayes, director Gumnut Cottage Child Care Centre.

With new roofing in multiple areas and shade sails over the sand pit, children at the Perry Drive centre now have more covered play and outdoor educational spaces as well as more room for community activities.

"Mayor Denise Knight officiated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and we would like to thank her and council for the $50,000 Gumnut Cottage received towards this project through council's capital infrastructure grant scheme.”

The pre-school children thanked the project builder with a special song and morning tea.