Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 8:10 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Lachie lit up the Los Angeles Sevens

        premium_icon How Lachie lit up the Los Angeles Sevens

        Sport WORLD rugby pundits have witnessed the complete game that Lachie Miller possesses.

        Work on notorious stretch of road steps up a gear

        premium_icon Work on notorious stretch of road steps up a gear

        News A notorious stretch of road is receiving some much-needed attention.

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is Sun Yang’s eight year ban enough?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is Sun Yang’s eight year ban enough?

        Swimming Will this move prevent further cheating, or do we need to be more harsh on those...

        Demolition to make way for new childcare centre in CBD

        premium_icon Demolition to make way for new childcare centre in CBD

        News Green light given for two-storey ‘industry leading’ centre.