Kids green thumb competition

COULD your school use $500 towards a garden project?

Coffs Central is inviting local schools to celebrate the arrival of the warmer months by designing their own planter garden for a chance to win a $500 donation towards their own school garden project.

The Coffs Schools Green Thumb Competition is a great opportunity for primary school students to learn and apply gardening skills in a fun, competitive environment. The competition requires schools to design and plan a planter box garden, before putting their creativity on display at Coffs Central in Harbour Dr.

The competition is open now to all primary school students. Schools are permitted multiple entries but only one entry per class. Entries close August 30.

Designs can include plants, flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs and include decoration of the planter box using paint or other materials.

Six finalists will be chosen and invited to bring their design to life at Coffs Central on September 9 at 10am where ABC's Dirt Girl will join them in the planting of their garden.

Finalists will be displayed along Harbour Drive as part of the Centre's Community Floral Festival. The overall winner will be voted by the general public and announced on

Schools can contact Rikki on 0408 449 835 or rikki.cetinich@gowings.com for more details.