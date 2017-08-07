24°
Community

Kids green thumb competition

7th Aug 2017 4:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COULD your school use $500 towards a garden project?

Coffs Central is inviting local schools to celebrate the arrival of the warmer months by designing their own planter garden for a chance to win a $500 donation towards their own school garden project.

The Coffs Schools Green Thumb Competition is a great opportunity for primary school students to learn and apply gardening skills in a fun, competitive environment. The competition requires schools to design and plan a planter box garden, before putting their creativity on display at Coffs Central in Harbour Dr.

The competition is open now to all primary school students. Schools are permitted multiple entries but only one entry per class. Entries close August 30.

Designs can include plants, flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs and include decoration of the planter box using paint or other materials.

Six finalists will be chosen and invited to bring their design to life at Coffs Central on September 9 at 10am where ABC's Dirt Girl will join them in the planting of their garden.

Finalists will be displayed along Harbour Drive as part of the Centre's Community Floral Festival. The overall winner will be voted by the general public and announced on

Schools can contact Rikki on 0408 449 835 or rikki.cetinich@gowings.com for more details.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Knife-wielding man shot by police in Grafton

Knife-wielding man shot by police in Grafton

UPDATE: A critical incident investigation has been launched after a man was shot during a confrontation with police in Grafton today.

MP's ride drives home importance of organ donor registration

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker helped to raise awareness of the importance of organ donor registration with a group motorcycle ride from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie.

MP with group of motorcyclist raises organ donor awareness.

Cycle Challenge rolls into another successful year

Riders in the 100km event are about to leave Lyons Rd and cycle along Pine Creek Way during the C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge.

560 cyclists ride in C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge.

'Stop, revive, survive' at Nambucca Heads hwy service centre

A BP service centre featuring a McDonalds and a KFC will soon be opened north of Nambucca Heads.

The new highway service centre at Nambucca Heads is officially open.

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Cycle Challenge rides fast approaching

This year's C.ex McDonald’s Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday.

Time is running out to register for Sunday's Cycle Challenge.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

The Block's first bathrooms wow the judges

The Block contestants Elyse and Josh pictured in their winning bathroom.

A BIG bathtub and a golden speaker were the major talking points.

Vegan doco on Netflix slammed by health experts

Bowl of eggs Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Netflix health doco slammed for scaremongering, 'cherrypicking' data

Why Meghan Markle will never be a princess

ROYAL ENCOUNTER: Actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are appearing together at more public events. Credit News.com.au.

Meghan Markle will never carry the title princess

What's on the small screen this week

Richard Roxburgh as Roger Rogerson in a scene from Blue Murder: Killer Cop.

RICHARD Roxburgh returns as Roger Rogerson in a new mini-series.

Mozart's arias get a contemporary makeover

Jake McLarnon, Benjamin Chapman and Katina Olsen, from Expressions Dance Company, in Mozart Airborne - on now in Brisbane.

Voices and bodies entwine in complicated yet seamless arrangements.

True Story back for a second round

Ryan Shelton as Emidio from True Story With Hamish and Andy.

Hamish and Andy's series set to hit small screen again

Rare as Hen&#39;s Teeth

10 Kintorie Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 2 $429,000

Positioned in a well-established family neighbourhood, this 3 bedroom home sits on a large block with a level rear yard. Larger than expected rooms, plus a...

Sensational Residence, Ocean Views &amp; Beach Lifestyle...

83/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 3 2 $750,000

With sensational views across the ocean to Split Solitary and South Solitary Islands, 180 metres to the beach and close proximity to Coffs Harbour, you must put...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $485,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

&quot;As Rare As Hens Teeth&quot;

1010 Bucca Road, Bucca 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This 5 acre rural property is set in the beautiful Bucca valley and represents great value. This property will not last long so be quick to arrange an...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

A Big Character High Set Home

4 Cahill Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $439,000

This home was four bedrooms and has now been opened up to a huge open plan living. It could be put back to four bedrooms in the future quite easily. There is an...

Ultimate Renter + Huge Yard, Below Replacement Cost

27 Frederick Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 1 $389,000

This four bedroom house is in a central location located just a short walk to shops and will suit an investor or occupier requiring large fully fenced block. Huge...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’