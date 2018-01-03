Kids get free insight into 'Korffs' Coast history

HISTORY PIECE: Terrie Beckhouse admires the movie projector on display at the museum.

HISTORY PIECE: Terrie Beckhouse admires the movie projector on display at the museum. Trevor Veale

EVEN long time locals are surprised to find gaps in their knowledge of Coffs Coast history.

So, Coffs Harbour Regional Museum has organised a promotion to help residents and visitors take a sneak peak at our heritage by offering free admission to children during January.

Museum spokesperson Roslyn Cousins said a band of volunteers will be happy to bring history to life for all the family.

"There is so much to offer from interesting exhibits to pieces taken from the old picture theatre, the Tasma,” Roslyn said.

"Just ask one of the volunteers and they will be happy to tell you some amazing stories.”

Children may enjoy the interactive sections of the museum where they are encouraged to touch the exhibits and follow the treasure trail throughout the museum, working out clues as they go.

All members of the family can discover so many interesting things to spark memories and the imagination.

They will hear stories of spiritual connection to the land or get to know the famous sea captain who gave the city its name and why a spelling mistake means we are not living in Korffs Harbour.

There are stories about pioneering men and women, lighthouse keepers, gold miners, farmers, timber workers and fishers.

Exhibits cover the early use of Morse code, a locally invented flying machine and a brave hero awarded multiple medals in both World Wars.

Coffs Harbour Regional Museum opens Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-4pm.