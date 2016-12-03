Kids banter with Santa

Santa Claus arrives in the Coffs Harbour CBD to start the festive period.

CHILDREN and families waited patiently at Coffs City Centre for Santa to rock up in his very Australian Volkswagen Kombi ute this week.

The annual Coffs City Centre Christmas Spectacular featured a visit from the jolly man in red and his elf helper who received wish lists and handed out lollies to children.

People attending saw the lighting of the City Centre Christmas tree, enjoyed jumping castles, face painting, petting animals and Christmas carols played by musicians throughout the centre.

Let the festive month begin.