Kidnap victim threatened with a hammer, third suspect wanted

A MAN and a teenage boy will appear in court today following investigations into an alleged kidnapping that happened in Coffs Harbour last month.

Police will allege two men, aged 17 and 44, attended a hotel on Grafton St, Coffs Harbour, and threatened a 20-year-old man on Thursday, January 24 about 9.15am.

It's alleged the two men forced the 20-year-old man into a vehicle, threatening him with a hammer while driving through the streets of Coffs Harbour.

The man managed to escape from the moving vehicle and contacted police.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District commenced investigations.

The 20-year-old man suffered facial lacerations and a minor head injury.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment.

Police said officers yesterday in Harbour Dr arrested a 44-year-old man from Leonay, near Penrith, about 7.40am.

Shortly after, about 9am, officers arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy from Coffs Harbour, at a local unit.

They were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they were charged with take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

The pair were refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Police said investigations continue as officers believe there may have been a third person involved.