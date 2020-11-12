Nicole Kidman’s gripping new drama The Undoing is officially the most popular show on Binge.

The Foxtel* Group has revealed HBO thriller The Undoing - co-starring Hugh Grant - has drawn the largest audience of any show since Binge first launched in May.

That's quite a feat given it sits among the likes of Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Perry Mason, Euphoria, Veep, The Walking Dead and Friends.

The six-part miniseries dropped on October 26 - with three new episodes still to air over the next three Mondays - and additionally proved to be the biggest new series premiere for Foxtel's live viewing since Big Little Lies in 2017.

Nicole Kidman is exceptional in the role of Grace. Picture: Warrick Page/HBO

Up to 427,000 Aussies tuned into the show in its premiere week alone on Foxtel.

Binge, which has 321,000 subscribers, was launched in May as Foxtel's way into the competitive streaming video on demand (SVOD) market.

The platform utilises the company's deal with WarnerMedia which makes HBO's extremely popular shows available to Australians at a lower price point, with subscriptions starting from $10.

The Undoing follows Grace Frazer (Kidman), a successful therapist living on the upper east side of New York with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and son Henry (Noah Jupe).

But her life starts to unravel as she discovers her husband might be responsible for a shocking murder.

Hugh Grant and Kidman play husband and wife. Picture: Binge/HBO

Kidman serves as executive producer on the show, teaming up with Oscar -winning director Susanne Bier and Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley.

The series has also proved popular in the US on HBO, reaching a series high audience when its latest episode premiered this week, while the first episode has now surpassed six million viewers.

*News Corp, publisher of this website, is majority owner of Foxtel

Originally published as Kidman drama officially most-watched