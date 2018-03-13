Menu
READY TO GO: Upper Corindi Endurance ride.
READY TO GO: Upper Corindi Endurance ride. Eden Bennett
Kicking off the season

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Mar 2018 9:01 AM

LAST weekend on a rural property in Upper Corindi, horse owners gathered for two days of endurance riding.

Riding through varied terrain including rainforest, bush and grassy fields, there was a choice of a 40km training or a 20km social ride to enjoy.

As one of the first endurance rides held for the year, it was a chance for riders to get their horses fit for the season ahead and for others to see what it's all about.

To complete the ride, horses must be vetted in before they start to make sure they are fit to go out and at the end, riders have half an hour to cool and relax their horses before bringing them back to vet in where they need to have a heart rate lower than 55 beats per minute.

The day was made up of event organisers, volunteers and the SES who all came together to make the event possible.

