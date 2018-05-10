Kicking it for cancer fundraising

The Woolgoolga United Football Club is ready to kick another goal for local cancer patients when its second Pink Sock Day gets under way at the Woopi fields this Saturday.

Organisers are hoping the fundraiser for the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at Coffs Harbour Health Campus will be as successful as the club's inaugural Pink Sock Day in 2016.

Organiser Kim Batty, who is captain/coach of the Premier League Women's team, said the 2016 event was a huge social success and delivered a massive $5000 towards medical equipment for the cancer unit.

"Our first Pink Sock Day was such a success thanks to the players who got involved, the business houses that got behind the day and the community who bought raffle tickets, made donations and turned out in force on match day to support local cancer patients," Ms Batty said.

"It got me thinking, if we did it once, we can do it again! The Woolgoolga United Football Club is one of the largest in the region, we have almost 400 members and 28 teams. We also have big hearts and plenty of determination.

"This Saturday's Pink Sock Day is going to be brilliant and I encourage everyone to head over to the CJMSP fields in High Street for a fantastic battle on the paddock in support of local cancer patients.

"The 2018 Pink Sock Day will be a fun, family-friendly event with plenty of entertainment, on and off the football field."

The first games kick off at 9am and continue throughout the day, including the senior women's teams at 1pm and 3pm.

Raffles will be held with prize draws occurring throughout the day and into the evening where the festivities continue at Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga.

All home teams will wear pink socks on Saturday in a show of support for local families touched by cancer, and a 50-metre long banner, funded by business supporters, will ensure passers-by know exactly where the money raised will go.

"The Woolgoolga United Football Club thanks everyone involved in this special event, the players, including the visiting teams, spectators, the business houses who have come on board and the broader community," Ms Batty said.

"This is important, we can all do something small to make a big difference in the lives of locals who are battling cancer with the help and expertise of the wonderful staff at our Mid North Coast Cancer Institute."