KICK THE KILOS: Mackay jumps ahead of Bundy

Georja Ryan
| 5th Dec 2016 10:17 AM
Who will take out the glory? Just two weeks to go in the ARM Kick the Kilos competition.
MACKAY has finally jumped in front of Bundaberg on the Kick the Kilos leaderboard in what has been a close race so far. 

While the Sunny Coast remains the leader, and has been perched atop the ladder since very early on in the competition, all is not lost for the smaller regions. 

On the per capita leaderboard, Gympie remains top dog, almost 70m per person ahead of second place runners Bundaberg. 

Gladstone continues to strongly push forward climbing the ranks on the per capita board and Bundy should be nervous.   

With just two weeks to go, the competition is fierce!  

 

KM LEADERBOARD

SUNSHINE COAST            26482.35km

MACKAY                              14908.9km

BUNDABERG                      14840.99km

ROCKHAMPTON               12290.39km

TOOWOOMBA                  11202.31km

GYMPIE                             11076.33km

GLADSTONE                       9368.24km

COFFS HARBOUR             9095.80km

FRASER COAST                  7305.5km

IPSWICH                              5582.24km

SOUTHERN DOWNS        4625.53km

SOUTH BURNETT              4262.36km

CLARENCE VALLEY           3303.52km

NORTHERN RIVERS          2694.33km

TWEED                                  1442.78km

 

PER CAPITA LEADERBOARD

GYMPIE                                  228.5M

BUNDABERG                      157.4M

GLADSTONE                       141.7M

SOUTHERN DOWNS        129.5M

SOUTH BURNETT              129.4M

MACKAY                              115.8M

COFFS HARBOUR             106M

ROCKHAMPTON               102.6M

SUNSHINE COAST            78.8M

TWEED                                  74.8M

TOOWOOMBA                  74.3M

FRASER COAST                  72.1M

CLARENCE VALLEY           65.3M

IPSWICH                              29.4M

NORTHERN RIVERS          17.8M

