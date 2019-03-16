Kiamichi bolsters Blue Army’s Slipper arsenal

Jockey James McDonald rides Cosmic Force to victory in the Pago Pago Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP

Jockey James McDonald rides Cosmic Force to victory in the Pago Pago Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP

GODOLPHIN could have half the field for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper field after Kiamichi qualified with an all-the-way win at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

The James Cummings-trained filly coped easily with the heavy track conditions, seizing control of the race before the home turn and comfortably holding her rivals at bay to win the Group 3 $175,000 Magic Night Stakes (1200m).

Cummings has already qualified Tenley, Exhilarates, Pin Sec and Microphone for the Golden Slipper next Saturday with Kiamichi joining that group with Saturday's win making her exempt from ballot.

The trainer has Bivouac as a borderline entry and is considering whether to pay the $150,000 late entry fee to get Athiri into the field.

Blue Diamond winner Lyre, trained by Anthony Freedman, is owned by Godolphin and safely in the Slipper field.

But Team Snowden will also have multiple runners after Cosmic Force's spectacular win in the Group 3 $175,000 Pago Pago Stakes (1200m).

Jockey Damian Lane gets Kiamichi home in the Magic Night Stakes. Picture: AAP

Cosmic Force ($3.50 favourite) monstered his rivals to win by more than seven lengths from Born A Warrior ($7) with another Snowden stable youngster, Stronger ($11), a half-length away third.

Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden have brilliant fillies Anaheed and Catch Me safely in the Golden Slipper field and Cosmic Force is exempt from ballot after his runaway win. The stable has McLaren and Rome as borderline entries.

"We really wanted to get Cosmic Force into the Slipper,'' Peter Snowden said.

"He's just keep improving and we know he handles wet or dry tracks.''

James McDonald is riding Godolphin's Tenley in the Golden Slipper, but he was taken by Cosmic Force's brilliant effort.

"That horse gave me an unbelievable feel,'' McDonald said.

"He relaxed super in the run and when I asked him to give a 'boom' he gave a 'boom'. He was strong on the line, he has gone enormous.

"If he can accelerate like that, with the week's rain we are about to get, it's going to take a good one to beat him."

Kiamichi ($21) did not win as easily as Cosmic Force but she was impressive in her own right, scoring by one-and-a-quarter lengths from the fast-finishing Crystal Falls ($51), with another Godolphin filly, Athiri ($4.40 favourite), a nose away third.

With Cummings at Flemington, stable representative Darren Beadman described Kiamichi's effort as a "very positive win, the way that she did it both ends."

"She ticked another box, she can handle the ground and she makes her own luck,'' Beadman said.

When asked which of the Cummings youngsters he preferred, Cummings replied: "Ask me after the barrier draw."

The final field and all-important Golden Slipper barrier draw will announced on Tuesday morning.

SLIPPER ORDER

Order Name Sex Trainer Exempt Weight Prizemoney

Exempt Yes Yes Yes C Chris Waller 56.5 $298,700

Exempt Microphone C James Cummings 56.5 $294,100

Exempt Tenley F James Cummings 54.5 $269,200

Exempt Time To Reign C Gary Portelli 56.5 $268,700

Exempt Kiamichi F James Cummings 54.5kg $204,850

Exempt Cosmis Force C Peter & Paul Snowden 56.5kg $177,065

Exempt Anaheed F Peter & Paul Snowden 54.5 $173,850

8 Lyre F Anthony Freedman 54.5 $1,059,000

9 Lankan Star F David & B Hayes & T Dabernig 54.5 $339,000

10 I Am Immortal C Anthony Freedman 56.5 $247,500

11 Pin Sec F James Cummings 54.5 $202,100

12 Catch Me F Peter & Paul Snowden 54.5 $180,750

13 Sun City C Tony McEvoy 56.5 $160,100

14 Vinicunca F Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott 54.5 $157,500

15 Dubious C Ciaron Maher & David Eustace 56.5 $154,150

16 Vincere Volare F Tony Gollan 54.5 $142,650

17 Tassort C James Cummings 56.5 $130,800

18 Exhilarates F James Cummings 54.5 $128,400

19 Loving Gaby F Ciaron Maher & David Eustace 54.5 $126,750

20 McLaren C Peter & Paul Snowden 56.5 $122,575

21 Bella Rosa F Ciaron Maher & David Eustace 54.5 $120,300

22 Bivouac C James Cummings 56.5 $118,350

23 Amercement F James Cummings 54.5 $103,000

24 Rome C Peter & Paul Snowden 56.5 $100,600

25 Jedastar F Lloyd Kennewell 54.5 $97,550

26 Accession C Chris Waller 56.5 $89,900