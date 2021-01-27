KFC SuperCoach: Every player, price, position for 2021
The launch of KFC SuperCoach for 2021 is less than 24 hours away.
Can't wait until Thursday? Start your quest for KFC SuperCoach glory with the full list of player prices and positions for 2021.
See where every premium, recruit and rookie is listed and how much they will cost below.
ADELAIDE
Sam Berry MID $117,300
James Borlase DEF $1024,00
Luke Brown DEF $363,400
Jordon Butts DEF $176,800
Brayden Cook MID/FWD $117,300
Matt Crouch MID $594,700
Ben Davis FWD $191,800
Tom Doedee DEF $457,900
Darcy Fogarty FWD $286,400
Billy Frampton FWD $257,200
Bryce Gibbs DEF $290,100
Lachlan Gollant DEF/MID $123,900
Will Hamill DEF $210,900
Jackson Hately MID $310,300
Elliott Himmelberg FWD $358,000
Mitchell Hinge MID $328,800
Chayce Jones MID $236,800
Ben Keays MID $436,200
Jake Kelly DEF $309,800
Rory Laird DEF/MID $564,800
Tom Lynch FWD $407,900
David Mackay DEF $393,300
Shane McAdam FWD $354,600
Fischer McAsey DEF/FWD $199,300
Ned McHenry FWD $212,900
Andrew McPherson DEF $368,300
Wayne Milera DEF $312,200
Lachlan Murphy FWD $328,600
Tariek Newchurch MID/FWD $102,400
Reilly O'Brien RUC $570,800
Ronin O'Connor MID $123,900
Luke Pedlar MID $162,300
James Rowe FWD $117,300
Harry Schoenberg FWD $315,600
Paul Seedsman MID $429,800
Lachlan Sholl DEF/MID $343,200
Rory Sloane MID $471,900
Brodie Smith DEF/MID $438,200
Tyson Stengle FWD $305,300
Kieran Strachan RUC/FWD $146,700
Daniel Talia DEF $354,600
Riley Thilthorpe RUC/FWD $202,800
Taylor Walker FWD $298,200
Josh Worrell DEF/FWD $123,900
PREDICTED TEAMS: EVERY PLAYER TO WATCH IN KFC SUPERCOACH
WE SAY: Rory Laird finished 2020 with a string of 100-plus scores after a move to the midfield. No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe could get a chance early but it's a lot to pay for a young key-position player. Rory Sloane hasn't been this cheap for a long time.
BRISBANE LIONS
Marcus Adams DEF $250,400
Callum Ah Chee DEF $353,300
Harris Andrews DEF $469,700
Noah Answerth DEF $304,500
Zac Bailey FWD/MID $420,300
Connor Ballenden FWD $146,100
Jarrod Berry MID $521,500
Thomas Berry FWD $235,500
Grant Birchall DEF $375,300
Charlie Cameron FWD $395,400
Nakia Cockatoo MID/FWD $123,900
Blake Coleman FWD $117,300
Keidean Coleman FWD $299,800
Joe Daniher FWD 233300
Cameron Ellis-Yolmen FWD/MID $337,800
Tom Fullarton RUC/FWD $128,900
Darcy Gardiner DEF $362800
Eric Hipwood FWD $391,300
Tom Joyce FWD/MID $123,900
Ryan Lester DEF 380,200
Jarryd Lyons MID 604,600
James Madden DEF/FWD $123,900
Rhys Mathieson FWD/MID $364,800
Lincoln McCarthy FWD $354,600
Hugh McCluggage MID $545,500
Connor McFadyen FWD $123,900
Oscar McInerney RUC $443,400
Daniel McStay FWD $333,800
Carter Michael MID $102,400
Lachie Neale MID $721,800
Jack Payne DEF $255,100
Jaxon Prior DEF $123,900
Cam Rayner FWD $392,900
Daniel Rich DEF $483,100
Deven Robertson MID/FWD $176,800
Mitch Robinson MID $418,800
Harry Sharp DEF/MID $117,300
Archie Smith RUC $217,100
Brock Smith DEF $123,900
Ely Smith FWD/MID $123,900
Henry Smith RUC $117,300
Brandon Starcevich DEF $307,300
Deividas Uosis DEF $102,400
Dayne Zorko FWD/MID $525,800
WE SAY: Lachie Neale is the second-most expensive player in the game this year - fair enough after averaging 134 points a game last year and taking home the Brownlow Medal. Dayne Zorko can be picked as a forward this year and presents value at $525k. Bargain watch - Joe Daniher and Nakia Cockatoo will be steals if they can stay fit.
CARLTON
Eddie Betts FWD $308,800
Jack Carroll MID $117,300
Levi Casboult FWD $349,900
Matthew Cottrell MID $262,200
Patrick Cripps MID $523,700
David Cuningham FWD $340,700
Charlie Curnow FWD $294,600
Ed Curnow MID $512,600
Tom De Koning RUC $305,500
Sam Docherty DEF $496,000
Paddy Dow FWD/MID $202,400
Corey Durdin MID/FWD $117,300
Zac Fisher FWD $394,200
Lachie Fogarty FWD $319,100
Michael Gibbons FWD $401,500
Josh Honey MID FWD $123,900
Liam Jones DEF $387,500
Brodie Kemp MID $123,900
Matthew Kennedy FWD/MID $437,500
Caleb Marchbank DEF $275,400
Jack Martin FWD $446,300
Mitch McGovern FWD $283,900
Harry McKay FWD $319,900
Marc Murphy MID $444,700
Nic Newman DEF $415,400
Jack Newnes MID/FWD $401,700
Lochie O'Brien MID $180,500
Matthew Owies FWD $123,900
Luke Parks DEF $102,400
Sam Petrevski-Seton DEF $401,300
Sam Philp FWD $171,100
Marc Pittonet RUC 421500
Lachie Plowman DEF 354900
Sam Ramsay MID $123,900
Adam Saad DEF $526,200
Will Setterfield MID $481,900
Jack Silvagni FWD $257,400
Liam Stocker DEF $186,500
Sam Walsh MID $543,300
Jacob Weitering DEF $401,400
Zac Williams DEF $458,600
Tom Williamson DEF $313,400
WE SAY: Patrick Cripps is more than $100k down on his starting price in 2020, while Sam Walsh is up more than $70,000. Recruit Zac Williams will be a popular choice in the hope of a midfield role at the Blues.
COLLINGWOOD
Taylor Adams MID $588,800
Trent Bianco DEF/MID $123,900
Callum Brown FWD $349,600
Tyler Brown MID $311,000
Darcy Cameron FWD $302,900
Isaac Chugg DEF/FWD $102,400
Mason Cox FWD $312,200
Jack Crisp DEF $533,200
Josh Daicos MID $442,200
Jordan De Goey FWD $435,200
Jamie Elliott FWD/MID $362,700
Jack Ginnivan MID/FWD $102,400
Levi Greenwood MID $276,800
Brodie Grundy RUC $648,200
Oliver Henry FWD $135,300
Will Hoskin-Elliott FWD $337,500
Jeremy Howe DEF $517,900
Mark Keane DEF $158,000
Will Kelly FWD $135,400
Max Lynch RUC/FWD $123,900
Finlay Macrae MID/FWD $126,300
Jack Madgen DEF $380,500
Brayden Maynard DEF $549,900
Chris Mayne MID $373,400
Beau McCreery FWD $117,300
Reef McInnes MID $117,300
Liam McMahon FWD $117,300
Brody Mihocek FWD $366,000
Darcy Moore DEF $430,200
Nathan Murphy DEF $123,900
John Noble DEF $393,300
Scott Pendlebury MID $592,200
Caleb Poulter MID/FWD $117,300
Isaac Quaynor DEF $405,300
Jay Rantall MID $123,900
Jordan Roughead DEF $311,300
Trey Ruscoe FWD $206,800
Steele Sidebottom FWD/MID $588,000
Brayden Sier MID $313,800
Josh Thomas FWD $305,800
Anton Tohill FWD $123,900
Tom Wilson FWD $123,900
WE SAY: Can you be a bargain at $648k? Brodie Grundy had a disappointing year by his standards in 2020 and still averaged 120 points a game. Watch for him to bounce back this year. The Magpies are an interesting team to watch after so much trade and draft movement - if Steele Sidebottom moves into the centre square, he could deliver a scoring boost.
ESSENDON
Patrick Ambrose DEF $217,800
Cody Brand DEF $117,300
Nick Bryan RUC $123,900
Ned Cahill FWD $161,200
Jye Caldwell FWD/MID $348,600
Dylan Clarke MID/FWD $348,600
Nikolas Cox DEF/FWD $175,800
Tom Cutler MID $364,700
Sam Draper RUC $378,100
Joshua Eyre DEF/FWD $117,300
Aaron Francis DEF $320,300
Martin Gleeson DEF $293,400
Matt Guelfi DEF $324,300
Brayden Ham MID $277,800
Dyson Heppell MID $319,100
Nick Hind FWD $331,000
Tom Hird MID $123,900
Cale Hooker DEF $372,700
Michael Hurley DEF $431,400
Lachlan Johnson MID/FWD $123,900
Harrison Jones FWD $123,900
Kyle Langford FWD/MID $436,900
Jayden Laverde $308,000
Cian McBride DEF $123,900
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti FWD $370,400
Andrew McGrath MID $510,000
Ross McQuillan DEF FWD $123,900
Zach Merrett MID $620,900
Irving Mosquito FWD $264,700
Darcy Parish MID $465,800
Archie Perkins MID FWD $171,300
Andrew Phillips RUC $353,000
Mason Redman DEF $330,200
Zach Reid DEF $166,800
Jordan Ridley DEF $547,700
Dylan Shiel MID $548,000
Devon Smith MID $458,000
Will Snelling FWD $368,500
James Stewart FWD $295,000
Jake Stringer FWD $282,600
Peter Wright FWD $292,300
David Zaharakis FWD $351,400
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher DEF $255,200
WE SAY: Zach Merrett comes at a premium, but you get what you pay for. Jye Caldwell is set to step straight into a key midfield role, Sam Draper will be the No.1 ruckman and we hope Ben Rutten unleashes the Bombers' high draft picks early.
FREMANTLE
Blake Acres MID $453,600
James Aish MID $404,600
Bailey Banfield FWD $288,200
Brett Bewley FWD/MID $388,200
Connor Blakely MID $295,000
Andrew Brayshaw MID $544,200
Adam Cerra MID $484,800
Heath Chapman DEF $148,800
Travis Colyer FWD $275,800
Reece Conca DEF $370,300
Brennan Cox DEF $433,500
Mitch Crowden FWD $295,500
Sean Darcy RUC $420,100
Taylin Duman DEF $354,600
Michael Frederick FWD $175,700
Nat Fyfe MID $608,300
Stefan Giro MID $123,900
Joel Hamling DEF $271,000
Liam Henry FWD $184,500
Stephen Hill DEF $338,000
Ethan Hughes DEF $381,800
Rory Lobb RUC/FWD $415,000
Griffin Logue DEF $339,400
Lloyd Meek RUC $123,900
David Mundy MID $502,000
Nathan O'Driscoll MID $117,300
Alex Pearce DEF $235,600
Luke Ryan DEF $576,500
Lachie Schultz FWD $298,000
Caleb Serong MID $435,600
Sam Sturt FWD $265,100
Sam Switkowski FWD $279,400
Matt Taberner FWD $403,000
Leno Thomas DEF $123,900
Josh Treacy RUC/FWD $102,400
Darcy Tucker MID $347,900
Luke Valente MID $123,900
Brandon Walker DEF $117,300
Michael Walters FWD/MID $531,100
Tobe Watson DEF $303,700
Joel Western MID $117,300
Nathan Wilson DEF $395,100
Hayden Young DEF $279,400
WE SAY: Nat Fyfe is still the main man but watch for the next generation to make their move this year. Stick Luke Valente on your bench for now and don't discount one of last year's most impressive rookies, Hayden Young, who could score well above his starting price.
GEELONG
Tom Atkins FWD $293,500
Jed Bews DEF $341,800
Mark Blicavs DEF/MID $531,600
Oscar Brownless FWD $123,900
Jeremy Cameron FWD $388,100
Jordan Clark DEF/MID $241,800
Brad Close FWD $286,100
Charlie Constable MID $266,500
Luke Dahlhaus FWD $375,200
Patrick Dangerfield FWD/MID $611,900
Sam De Koning DEF $123,900
Mitch Duncan MID $556,700
Francis Evans FWD $123,900
Darcy Fort RUC $390,700
Cameron Guthrie MID $554,700
Zach Guthrie DEF/MID $180,500
Tom Hawkins FWD $568,600
Lachie Henderson DEF $377,700
Jack Henry DEF $325,500
Shaun Higgins MID $510,400
Max Holmes MID/FWD $121,800
Ben Jarvis DEFFWD $139,200
Josh Jenkins RUC/FWD $323,400
Jake Kolodjashnij DEF $330,200
Nathan Kreuger FWD $123,900
Sam Menegola MID $579,000
Gryan Miers FWD $387,100
Quinton Narkle MID $310,400
Shannon Neale RUC/FWD $117,300
Mark O'Connor DEF $380,800
Stefan Okunbor DEF $123,900
Brandan Parfitt MID $455,100
Esava Ratugolea RUC/FWD $369,400
Gary Rohan FWD $392,200
Joel Selwood MID $445,000
Sam Simpson FWD $350,600
Isaac Smith FWD/MID $397,600
Rhys Stanley RUC $551,900
Cooper Stephens MID $123,900
Nick Stevens DEF $117,300
Tom Stewart DEF $538,000
Cameron Taheny FWD $123,900
Paul Tsapatolis RUC $102,400
Zach Tuohy MID $405,100
WE SAY: No shortage of top-priced talent at the Cats, unfortunately you can't pick them all. Patrick Dangerfield has been given dual-position status this year which will make him a very popular forward line pick. Jeremy Cameron's price is based on his 72 average last year at GWS - expect him to score much better in 2021. Tom Stewart also offers value based on his finish to 2020.
GOLD COAST
Ben Ainsworth FWD $406,300
Noah Anderson MID $411,500
Rory Atkins MID $244,200
Charlie Ballard DEF $307,600
Jack Bowes DEF $451,300
Will Brodie MID/FWD $344,900
Connor Budarick DEF $256,500
Chris Burgess DEF $210,000
Sam Collins DEF $422,500
Matt Conroy RUC $123,900
Josh Corbett FWD $273,200
Alex Davies MID $102,400
Sam Day FWD $298,300
Brandon Ellis MID $450,600
Jy Farrar FWD $184,300
Brayden Fiorini MID $301,700
Sam Flanders FWD $192,300
Aiden Fyfe DEF/MID $102,400
Caleb Graham DEF $284,800
Hugh Greenwood MID $567,300
Jarrod Harbrow DEF $309,100
Elijah Hollands MID/FWD $180,300
Nick Holman FWD $328,600
Jack Hombsch DEF $230,200
Joel Jeffrey DEF $102,400
Ben King FWD $298,700
Sean Lemmens FWD $253,400
Jack Lukosius DEF $430,800
Darcy MacPherson FWD $306,700
Oleg Markov DEF $314,300
Jez McLennan DEF $123,900
Touk Miller MID $569,200
Jordan Murdoch DEF $253,000
Patrick Murtagh FWD $123,900
Rhys Nicholls DEF $102,400
Hawego Paul Oea MID/FWD $102,400
Wil Powell DEF $358,900
Izak Rankine FWD $371,600
Malcolm Rosas FWD $123,900
Matt Rowell MID $495,100
Alex Sexton FWD $330,000
Jeremy Sharp MID $141,800
Zac Smith RUC $216,000
David Swallow MID $438,400
Rory Thompson DEF $123,900
Luke Towey DEF $123,900
Jacob Townsend FWD $238,200
Lachie Weller MID $436,500
Jarrod Witts RUC $501,600
WE SAY: Matt Rowell is the name that jumps out off this list. He played just five games in his debut season but scored 171, 141 and 114 in three of them. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off. Oleg Markov will be hoping to cement a spot in the best 22 after moving from Richmond in the trade period, while Jack Lukosius strung together some big scores last year and plays a KFC SuperCoach-friendly role in defence. Watch for bottom-priced rookie Alex Davies in the pre-season.
GWS GIANTS
Ryan Angwin MID $130,800
Lachie Ash DEF $320,600
Kieren Briggs DEF/FWD $123,900
Callum Brown DEF $123,900
Tanner Bruhn MID $157,800
Jack Buckley DEF/MID $223,800
Matt Buntine DEF/FWD $225,900
Stephen Coniglio MID $528,900
Isaac Cumming DEF $288,000
Brent Daniels FWD $356,600
Phil Davis DEF $290,700
Mattde Boer MID $337,200
Jeremy Finlayson FWD $346,700
Cameron Fleeton DEF $117,300
Matt Flynn RUC $123,900
Tom Green MID $351,400
Toby Greene FWD $448,400
Nick Haynes DEF $528,400
Bobby Hill FWD $287,200
Harry Himmelberg FWD $355,300
Jesse Hogan FWD $310,800
Jacob Hopper MID $488,600
Tom Hutchesson MID/FWD $135,400
Connor Idun DEF $214,900
Lachlan Keeffe DEF $372,800
Josh Kelly MID $615,600
Adam Kennedy MID $300,900
Daniel Lloyd FWD $330,900
Shane Mumford RUC $420,700
Xavier O'Halloran MID $227,500
Harry Perryman MID $505,000
Braydon Preuss RUC $303,000
Sam J.Reid DEF $297,300
Jake Riccardi FWD $336500
Will Shaw DEF $102,400
Nick Shipley MID $123,900
Zach Sproule FWD $123,900
Jake Stein DEF $200,100
Conor Stone FWD $144,300
Tim Taranto MID $453,700
Sam Taylor DEF $323,400
Callan Ward MID $409,900
Jacob Wehr DEF $117,300
Lachie Whitfield DEF $561,600
WE SAY: Lachie Whitfield is priced at last year's 105-point average, but that would have been closer to 111 if you take out the game he was knocked out in the opening minutes. Tim Taranto is severely underpriced if he can return to his 2019 form after an injury-impacted year. But the Giants' biggest bargain could be Braydon Preuss, who finally gets to be a No.1 ruckman after playing as an understudy to Todd Goldstein and Max Gawn.
HAWTHORN
Luke Breust FWD $438,100
Tyler Brockman MID/FWD $117,300
Keegan Brooksby RUC/FWD $206,900
Shaun Burgoyne FWD $378,600
Jonathon Ceglar RUC $388,100
James Cousins MID $412,600
Will Day DEF $384,400
Connor Downie MID $117,300
Sam Frost DEF $304900
Denver Grainger-Barras DEF $184,800
Damon Greaves DEF $389,700
Jack Gunston FWD $438,200
Oliver Hanrahan FWD $237,200
Blake Hardwick DEF $373,100
Kyle Hartigan DEF $314,300
Michael Hartley DEF $317,800
Daniel Howe DEF/MID $280,500
Jarman Impey FWD $212,800
Emerson Jeka FWD $123,900
Changkuoth Jiath DEF $266500
Jacob Koschitzke DEF $123,900
Mitch Lewis FWD $199,500
Finn Maginness MID $195,600
Ben McEvoy DEF/RUC $456,000
Seamus Mitchell FWD $117,300
Tom Mitchell MID $610,000
Dylan Moore FWD $302,300
Josh Morris FWD $145,100
Harry Morrison DEF/MID $358,500
Conor Nash FWD $193,400
Tim O'Brien FWD $297,500
Jaeger O'Meara MID $488,000
Jonathon Patton FWD $189,800
Harry Pepper DEF $123,900
Tom Phillips FWD/MID $402,600
Ned Reeves RUC $123,900
Jack Saunders MID/FWD $102,400
Jack Scrimshaw DEF $399,600
Tom Scully FWD/MID $290,500
Liam Shiels MID $420,100
James Sicily DEF $552,900
Chad Wingard FWD $452,300
James Worpel MID $474,200
WE SAY: Tom Mitchell couldn't quite recapture his Brownlow best last season returning from knee surgery, but an average of 113.5 points a game is nothing to sneeze at and he should only get better in 2021. Jack Scrimshaw and top draft pick Denver Grainger-Barras could fill the huge hole in defence left by James Sicily's knee injury. Draftee Connor Downie is ready to play in Round 1 - stick him on your midfield bench.
MELBOURNE
Oskar Baker MID $290100
Toby Bedford FWD $137000
Jake Bowey MID/FWD $117,300
Austin Bradtke RUC $123,900
Angus Brayshaw MID $435,200
Ben Brown FWD $260,300
Mitch Brown FWD $280,500
Kade Chandler FWD $161,200
Bayley Fritsch FWD $359,300
Max Gawn RUC $751,400
James Harmes DEF $344,700
Michael Hibberd DEF $378,000
Marty Hore DEF $303,600
Jayden Hunt FWD $263,300
Luke Jackson FWD $312,500
Neville Jetta DEF $186,300
Nathan Jones FWD/MID $292,100
James Jordon MID $123,900
Ed Langdon MID $487,300
Bailey Laurie DEF/FWD $117,300
Jake Lever DEF $419,400
Jay Lockhart DEF $289,600
Steven May DEF $507,900
Tom McDonald FWD $323,000
Jake Melksham FWD $296,800
Alex Neal-Bullen FWD $310,100
Aaron Nietschke MID $123,900
Clayton Oliver MID $656,700
Christian Petracca MID $631,400
Harrison Petty DEF/FWD $228,200
Kysaiah Pickett FWD $256,400
Trent Rivers DEF $350,400
Fraser Rosman MID/FWD $117,300
Christian Salem DEF $469,100
Joel Smith DEF $211,100
Charlie Spargo FWD $298,200
Tom Sparrow MID $303,700
Adam Tomlinson DEF/MID $324,000
Aaron vandenBerg MID $301,300
Jack Viney MID $534,900
Sam Weideman FWD $303,800
WE SAY: Max Gawn has the highest starting price tag in KFC SuperCoach history, but do you want to miss out on scores like this that he produced from Rounds 208 last year: 184, 141, 163, 153, 185, 157. Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca are both in the top-five midfielders baed on price - Oliver has been a top KFC SuperCoach player for several years while Petracca took a huge leap into the elite bracket last year. This year he will be a more unique selection. Ben Brown is very cheap if he can return to his best in front of goal.
NORTH MELBOURNE
Jed Anderson MID $562,300
Shaun Atley DEF $404,200
Aiden Bonar DEF $245,400
Atu Bosenavulagi FWD $175,500
Tom Campbell RUC/FWD $154,700
Charlie Comben RUC/FWD $123,900
Aidan Corr DEF $381,100
Ben Cunnington MID $439,800
Luke Davies-Uniacke MID $432,800
Trent Dumont MID $543,900
Eddie Ford FWD $117,300
Taylor Garner FWD $267,400
Todd Goldstein RUC $601,700
AaronHall FWD $392,200
Kyron Hayden DEF $281,400
Nick Larkey FWD $263,800
Charlie Lazzaro MID $117,300
Jack Mahony FWD $271,900
Luke McDonald DEF $512,900
Matt McGuinness DEF $123,900
Ben McKay DEF $333,600
Connor Menadue DEF $201,500
Flynn Perez DEF $193,400
Will Phillips MID $198,300
Jared Polec MID $477,800
Tom Powell MID $153,300
Bailey Scott FWD/MID $332,300
Jy Simpkin MID $499,700
Phoenix Spicer MID/FWD $117,300
Jaidyn Stephenson FWD $354,100
Robbie Tarrant DEF $463,100
Curtis Taylor FWD $315,800
Tarryn Thomas FWD $290,100
Kayne Turner FWD $260,800
Dom Tyson MID $243,900
Josh Walker DEF $329,600
Patrick Walker DEF $102,400
Will Walker MID/FWD $244,500
Tristan Xerri FWD $265,900
Lachie Young DEF/MID $202,000
Jack Ziebell FWD $257,900
Cameron Zurhaar FWD $337,800
WE SAY: The Kangaroos are one of the most relevant teams for KFC SuperCoach this year, with a host of potential bargains and exciting rookies. Jack Zirebell will be a very popular selection at that price especially if he plays at half-back as suggested. Ben Cunningtton is also severely underpriced based on his past returns, top draft pick Will Phillips is a strong chance to be part of the centre square set-up in Round 1 alongisde Tom Powell, who put up huge numbers as a junior in South Australia. Former Tiger Connor Menadue could be a hidden gem.
PORT ADELAIDE
Aliir Aliir DEF $321,200
Karl Amon MID $431,400
Miles Bergman FWD $123,900
Travis Boak MID $590,400
Riley Bonner DEF $318,200
Trent Burgoyne MID/FWD $123,900
Ryan Burton DEF $318,800
Zak Butters FWD $471,400
Darcy Byrne-Jones DEF $441,800
Tom Clurey DEF $335,500
Charlie Dixon FWD $498,700
Willem Drew MID $310,800
Xavier Duursma MID $398,400
Orazio Fantasia DEF/FWD $271,800
Kane Farrell FWD/MID $309,200
Martin Frederick DEF $123,900
Joel Garner DEF $189,900
Mitch Georgiades FWD $317,000
Tyson Goldsack DEF $182,000
Robbie Gray FWD $491,100
Hamish Hartlett DEF $421,900
Sam Hayes RUC $123,900
Dan Houston DEF $489,300
Tom Jonas DEF $373,600
Lachlan Jones DEF $139,800
Peter Ladhams RUC/FWD $460,000
Jarrod Lienert DEF $289,200
Ollie Lord FWD $117,300
Scott Lycett RUC $520,700
Todd Marshall FWD $377,400
Sam Mayes DEF $342,500
Trent McKenzie DEF 388,300
Jackson Mead MID $123,900
Steven Motlop FWD $308,500
Jake Pasini DEF $123,900
Sam Powell-Pepper FWD/MID $404,500
Tom Rockliff MID $573,000
Connor Rozee FWD $377,200
Taj Schofield MID $102,400
Dylan Williams MID/FWD $123,900
Ollie Wines MID $560,600
Boyd Woodcock FWD $261,100
WE SAY: Lachie Jones is one of the leading rookie options in defence after his excellent form in the senior SANFL finals last year. Connor Rozee teased his owners last year but did produce scores of 145, 125 and 109. Will another year in the system lead to more consistency? If you want reliability you can't go past Travis Boak who scored under 90 only three times for the year.
RICHMOND
Jake Aarts FWD $329,400
David Astbury DEF $400,400
Liam Baker DEF $419,100
Noah Balta DEF $373,600
Shai Bolton FWD/MID $46,2400
Nathan Broad DEF $349,200
Josh Caddy MID $335,100
Jason Castagna FWD $341,000
Mabior Chol RUC/FWD $327,200
Callum Coleman-Jones RUC/FWD $161,200
Mate Colina RUC $102,400
Riley Collier-Dawkins MID $123,900
Trent Cotchin MID $443,500
Noah Cumberland MID/FWD $123,900
Thomson Dow MID $146,100
Shane Edwards MID $416,700
Ryan Garthwaite DEF $188,000
Jack Graham MID $446,400
Dylan Grimes DEF $38,2,800
Bachar Houli DEF $465600
Kane Lambert FWD $445,900
Tom Lynch FWD $366,700
Dustin Martin FWD/MID $541,600
Will Martyn MID $123,900
Kamdyn McIntosh MID $381,500
Ben Miller DEF $123,900
Patrick Naish MID $180500
Toby Nankervis RUC $442900
Bigoa Nyuon DEF/RUC $123,900
Marlion Pickett MID $386,500
Dion Prestia MID $446,800
Hugo Ralphsmith MIDFWD $123,900
Jack Riewoldt FWD $344,500
Daniel Rioli FWD $341,500
Maurice Rioli MID/FWD $117,300
Jack Ross MID $333,100
Samson Ryan RUC $117,300
Jayden Short DEF $519,300
Ivan Soldo RUC $403,000
Sydney Stack MID/FWD $277,600
Nick Vlastuin DEF $483,500
WE SAY: Being such an even team is great when you want to win AFL premierships, but it makes it tough to name the best KFC SuperCoach picks. You can't go wrong with Dustin Martin, who will get your season off to a flyer - in his past four Round 1 encounters with Carlton he has scored 126, 109, 139 and 159. If Riley Collier-Dawkins can break into the best 22 he could be a smart rookie pick.
ST KILDA
Sam Alabakis RUC $123,900
Josh Battle FWD/MID $362,900
Jack Billings MID $514,800
Dan Butler FWD $416,900
Ryan Byrnes MID $123,900
Jack Bytel MID $280,500
Jake Carlisle DEF $372,500
Hunter Clark DEF $438,900
Oscar Clavarino DEF $123,900
Nick Coffield DEF $426,500
Leo Connolly DEF/MID $123,900
Brad Crouch MID $448,600
Luke Dunstan MID $395,400
James Frawley DEF $295,900
Jarryn Geary DEF $320,400
Jade Gresham MID $438,100
Dan Hannebery MID $338,500
Jack Higgins FWD $419,600
Thomas Highmore DEF $117,300
Bradley Hill MID $354,000
Dougal Howard DEF $355,200
Zak Jones MID $494,700
Darragh Joyce DEF $177,300
Dean Kent FWD $335,200
Max King FWD $32,7400
Ben Long DEF $384,100
Jack Lonie FWD $351,200
Rowan Marshall RUC/FWD $557,200
Daniel McKenzie DEF $222,300
Shaun McKernan FWD $245,900
Matthew McLeod-Allison FWD $117,300
Tim Membrey FWD $363,700
Ben Paton DEF $344,200
Dylan Roberton DEF $139,700
Sebastian Ross MID $417,900
Paddy Ryder RUC $505,900
Jack Sinclair MID $426,600
Jack Steele MID $658,000
Jimmy Webster DEF $274,000
Callum Wilkie DEF $409,000
WE SAY: Jack Steele's price tag has jumped more than $100k in 12 months after his sensational 2020 season. Rowan Marshall is worth a serious look after being classified as a FWD/RUCK, adding flexibility as well as proven scoring power. Dylan Roberton is even cheaper than last year but he is weighing up his future - hopefully we see him back on the park soon.
SYDNEY
Joel Amartey RUC/FWD $195,600
JamesBell FWD $267,300
Nick Blakey FWD/MID $318,700
Kaiden Brand DEF $245,000
Braeden Campbell MID/FWD $189,300
Malachy Carruthers DEF $102,400
Ryan Clarke MID $407,800
Harry Cunningham DEF $401,400
Jordan Dawson DEF $458,700
Oliver Florent MID $408,300
Robbie Fox DEF $385,700
Lance Franklin FWD $312,000
Will Gould DEF $123,900
Sam Gray FWD $276,300
Errol Gulden MID $117,300
Will Hayward FWD $327,100
Isaac Heeney FWD $454,500
George Hewett MID $374,700
Tom Hickey RUC $261,100
Josh Kennedy MID $513,500
Matthew Ling DEF $163,000
Jake Lloyd DEF $656,400
Tom McCartin FWD $312,800
Logan McDonald FWD $193,800
Justin McInerney MID $384,400
Hayden McLean FWD $317,000
Lewis Melican DEF $324,700
Callum Mills DEF $544,800
Sam Naismith RUC $376,100
Barry O'Connor DEF/FWD $123,900
Colin O'Riordan DEF $268,000
Tom Papley FWD $428,600
Luke Parker MID $571,100
Dane Rampe DEF $492,300
Sam Reid FWD $328,300
Ben Ronke FWD $275,600
James Rowbottom MID $405,600
Marc Sheather FWD $102,400
Callum Sinclair RUC $414,100
Dylan Stephens MID $337,800
Lewis Taylor FWD $265,600
Chad Warner FWD $144,000
Sam Wicks FWD $316,200
WE SAY: Jake Lloyd is the king of KFC SuperCoach defence - last year his average of 122 points a game was 15 points better than the second-best backman (Fremantle's Luke Ryan). But he doesn't come cheap. The Swans could have some bargains though with Isaac Heeney discounted after playing just six games in 2020. Then there's Buddy Franklin. If there's any sign of him hitting form, jump on at $312k.
WEST COAST
Brendon Ah Chee FWD $310,200
Brayden Ainsworth FWD/MID $253,900
Oscar Allen FWD $422,100
Tom Barrass DEF $447,200
Jarrod Brander FWD/MID $295,500
Jarrod Cameron FWD $153,700
Tom Cole DEF $364,600
Jamie Cripps FWD $373,600
Jack Darling FWD $434,900
Liam Duggan DEF $448,600
Harry Edwards DEF $123,900
Luke Edwards MID $117,300
Luke Foley DEF $127,900
Andrew Gaff MID $570,800
Shannon Hurn DEF $477,800
Mark Hutchings MID/FWD $157,600
Callum Jamieson RUC $123,900
Ben Johnson DEF $123,900
Jamaine Jones FWD $182,400
Tim Kelly MID $517,400
Josh Kennedy FWD $346,200
Zac Langdon FWD $224,900
Jeremy McGovern DEF $462,100
Nic Naitanui RUC $593,700
Jackson Nelson DEF $397,600
Xavier O'Neill FWD/MID $233,200
Jack Petruccelle FWD $217,100
Jack Redden MID $377,900
Willie Rioli FWD $296,600
Josh Rotham DEF $331,500
Liam Ryan FWD $409,600
Dom Sheed MID $478,500
Brad Sheppard DEF $492,700
Luke Shuey MID $508,600
Zane Trew MID $102,400
Nathan Vardy RUC $228,600
Daniel Venables FWD $179,900
Jake Waterman FWD $323,600
Bailey Williams RUC/FWD $193,400
Isiah Winder DEF/MID $117,300
Alex Witherden DEF $456,100
Elliot Yeo MID$483,000
WE SAY: Looking for cut-price premium scorers? You've come to the right club. Elliot Yeo's price is based on his 90 average last year, but he averaged 108 in 2018 and 2019. In defence Alex Witherden arrives from the Lions after managing just six games for Brisbane last year - scoring 170 KFC SuperCoach points in one of them. And Liam Duggan was one of the fast finishers of 2020, 83.5 for the year but 103 over the final five rounds.
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Dominic Bedendo FWD $117,300
Marcus Bontempelli MID $623,900
Josh Bruce FWD $275,000
Louis Butler DEF $191,800
Ben Cavarra FWD $194,900
Zaine Cordy DEF $313,700
Hayden Crozier DEF $409,100
Bailey Dale FWD $298,500
Caleb Daniel DEF $545,500
Josh Dunkley FWD/MID $560,200
Taylor Duryea DEF/FWD $342,200
Tim English RUC $551,200
Riley Garcia MID $123,900
Ryan Gardner DEF $232,800
Mitch Hannan FWD $283,600
Will Hayes MID $249,300
LachieHunter MID $618,500
Jason Johannisen DEF $448,300
Lin Jong MID/FWD $318,100
Alex Keath DEF $323,900
Buku Khamis DEF $123,900
Tom Liberatore MID $569,900
Patrick Lipinski MID $429,800
Jack Macrae MID $650,100
Stefan Martin RUC $272,200
Toby McLean FWD $366,700
Lachlan McNeil MID $102,400
Aaron Naughton FWD $329,700
Ed Richards FWD/MID $309,300
Josh Schache FWD $214,400
Bailey Smith MID $494,600
Roarke Smith MID/FWD $281,400
Jordon Sweet RUC $123,900
Adam Treloar MID $587,600
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan FWD $207,300
Laitham Vandermeer FWD/MID $278,900
Mitch Wallis FWD $379,900
Cody Weightman FWD $173,700
Rhylee West FWD $278,000
Bailey Williams DEF $452,600
Easton Wood DEF $297,700
Lewis Young DEF $198,300
WE SAY: The Dogs squad is packed with high-scoring midfielders - and a coach who likes to move them into other positions, creating a KFC SuperCoach dilemma. Marcus Bontempelli (116 average in 2020) and Jack Macrae (121) are SuperCoach royalty, now Adam Treloar (109) will join them in the midfield - and don't forget Josh Dunkley (104) who can be picked in the forward line.
Originally published as KFC SuperCoach: Every player, price, position for 2021