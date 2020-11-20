KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #5: Andrew Ellis 120

THERE’S a new big hitter in town and he is just what Tucabia Copmanhurst’s doctor ordered to add another string to the team’s batting bow.

Andrew Ellis is the KFC Player of the Week for his 120 runs in his side’s total of 4 for 192 against Westlawn in round four of the Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket competition.

For Ellis it was one of those days at the crease when everything flowed.

“We were scoring at a steady rate as it was, so we could just play simple cricket and different have to try too hard,” he said.

“It was see ball, hit ball and everything just came off sweet so I tried to stay in that rhythm and tried not to lose my head.”

But while his aggressive left-handed striking gives Tucabia more impetus with the bat, what makes Ellis an even more ominous acquisition is the fact he is just as dangerous with ball in hand, boosting what is already an embarrassment of riches in terms of fast bowling stocks.

The all-rounder hails from Dorrigo and has also played club cricket with the likes of Sawtell and Urunga, while representing Coffs Harbour and Coffs Coast Chargers on occasion.

Andrew Ellis pictured batting for Urunga in the game against Plantation Diggers at Brelsford Park, Coffs Harbour in 2015. Ellis made the move to the Clarence River Cricket Association when he signed for Coutts Crossing midway through the 2019/20 season. Ellis joined Tucabia Copmanhurst in 2020/21 when Coutts Crossing withdrew from the GDSC Premier League grade. Photo Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Adv

Late last season he aligned with Coutts Crossing after moving to Grafton, but jumped across to Tucabia when Coutts failed to nominate a Premier League team in 2020/21.

“I wasn’t going to play at all this season, but my mate Rohan Hackett teed me up,” Ellis said.

“I’ve been enjoying it. They’re a good bunch of blokes and have a really good team culture.”

Ellis could be called into the pressure cooker in the middle order at Ulmarra Showground today when Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst resumes at 0 for 24 in its attempt to chase down Brothers Clocktower Hotel’s total of 139 in round three of the GDSC Premier League competition.

“I can’t promise anything,” he said. “I’ll just go out there and do my best.

“Considering the hot conditions last week we did well to keep Brothers under the 150 mark.”

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Andrew Ellis

Team: Tucabia Copmanhurst - T20

Age: 28

Occupation: Machinery operator

Achievement: 120 runs v Westlawn

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

1st Andrew Ellis - Tucabia (T20): 120 runs

2nd Eli Jones - Westlawn (3rd Grade): 28 runs

=3rd Jackson Grieve - Easts/Westlawn (Premier League): 51 runs

=3rd Jordan Gallagher - Souths (Premier League): 3/17 (12)

=3rd Angus McFayden - Easts (2nd Grade): 6/24 (4.3)

Describe last week’s performance in one word: Timing

How’s 2020/21 shaping up for your team?

We’re not going too bad I reckon.

Andrew Ellis hits a ball high into the outfield for Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

Funniest teammate: Derek Woods, always up for a little joke and keeps the smile on the boys’ faces while we’re out there in the hot sun.

Most annoying teammate: Dan Cootes and his singing.

Who with and when did you first play cricket: 11 years old for Dorrigo Cricket Club.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: My first hundred on the home ground at Dorrigo, opened the bat in first grade. Got given a few chances, but that was pretty special.

Best cricketer you’ve played with or against: John Leahy (Urunga). He played a lot of cricket with my father and was a bit of a mentor coming through.

One thing people might not know about you: I’m a twin.

Favourite KFC Big Bash team and player: Brisbane Heat. Chris Lynn, a big hitter of the ball and exciting to watch.

Favourite current Test cricketer: Pat Cummins. Good all-round cricketer with bat and ball, which is something I like to look at as an all-rounder.

Favourite cricketer of all-time: Adam Gilchrist. Enjoyed watching him when I was growing up, being a left hander myself.

CRCA Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival player): I couldn’t tell you. We haven’t played all of the teams yet, and I still don’t know too many of the fellas.

